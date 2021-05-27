Ravi Shastri turns 59, Twitter flooded with birthday wishes

BCCI led the way as Twitter was flooded with wishes as Indian men’s cricket team head coach Ravi Shastri turned 59 on Thursday.

The former India all-rounder, known for his flamboyant personality, has achieved success in different spheres of the cricketing world.

While Shastri scored 6,938 runs across both Tests and ODIs and scalped 280 wickets in his international career, his dream run came during the 1985 Benson and Hedges World Championship.

In the entire tournament, the all-rounder managed to score 182 runs and take eight wickets. His performance was the guiding force behind India's winning run in the tournament and as a result of this performance, the Indian team was also named as 'Team of the Century' by Wisden.

After retiring, Shastri became a successful commentator and expert before switching to coaching. The former Mumbai cricketer was first appointed as the 'cricket manager' of Team India in a tour to Bangladesh after Greg Chappell's tenure ended. He was then named 'Team Director' in 2014 as BCCI began to clip then head coach Duncan Fletcher’s wings.

Anil Kumble then took over as head coach but the former India captain had quit after the 2017 Champions Trophy. Shastri replaced Kumble and since then he has held on to the position.

Under his guidance, India registered Test series wins in Australia on two separate occasions. The Men in Blue also managed to reach the semi-finals of the 2019 World Cup and the side is currently at the top of the ICC Test rankings.

Here is how Twitter reacted to Ravi Shastri’s birthday

1⃣9⃣8⃣3⃣ World Cup-winner 🏆

2⃣3⃣0⃣ intl. games 👌

6⃣9⃣3⃣8⃣ intl. runs & 2⃣8⃣0⃣ intl. wickets 👍



Here's wishing @RaviShastriOfc - former India captain & present #TeamIndia Head Coach - a very happy birthday. 🎂 👏 pic.twitter.com/fn82nU9Isz — BCCI (@BCCI) May 27, 2021

Best of birthdays to the current coach of the Indian team, #RaviShastri 🎂🎂🎂 pic.twitter.com/QHIZsz7jlS — Cricket Expert Rohirat and Dhoni (MI) 💯%FB (@rohiratian) May 27, 2021

Most Test wins under different coaches for team India :



28 Ravi Shastri(46)

21 John Wright(52)

16 Gary Kirsten(33)



Happy birthday to our Coach @RaviShastriOfc pic.twitter.com/gZ3zYXejNT — Sooraj Ayyappan (@SoorajAyyappan_) May 27, 2021

Happy Birthday Ravi Shastri 🎉🎊 pic.twitter.com/8zWWiWn6pF — Prakathi Wears Mask 😷 (@galwithnochill) May 27, 2021

Happy birthday to one of the biggest characters in the game of cricket, Ravi Shastri. @RaviShastriOfc pic.twitter.com/s8vMaai2cJ — Peter Lalor (@plalor) May 27, 2021





India will now lock horns against New Zealand in the finals of the World Test Championship (WTC) in Southampton, beginning June 18.

