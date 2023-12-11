Watch: Ravi Shastri's presence in BBL comm box makes fellow commentators 'edgy', Aaron Finch calls him 'King'

Ravi Shastri is one of the most recognisable voices in cricket, having made a comeback to commentary with a bang in the last couple of years since stepping down as India's head coach. Shastri has been one of the foremost commentators in cricket for nearly three decades now and while he had taken a hiatus between 2017 and 2021 to be helm the Indian men's team's coaching staff, he has slipped back into the commentator's chair quite easily and has lent his voice to a number of big tournaments, most recently in the 2023 World Cup.

Shastri has now entered the commentary box for Australia's Big Bash League and was afforded quite a welcome. He joined former Australia captain Aaron Finch and commentator Mark Howard in the box for the match between the Hobart Hurricanes and the Sydney Sixers on Monday.

“Finchy we are a bit in awe because we have got one of the biggest broadcast names on the planet beside us, big Ravi Shastri,” said Mark Howard, introducing the former India captain in the commentary box. “What about this Finchy, we are both a touch edgy with the big man Ravi here with us tonight.”

“We always are, he is the king of commentary,” replied Finch. “Has been the voice of cricket for such a long time and it is great to have him here with us.”

Shastri's toss reinvention

Shastri's booming voice and his ability to rev up a crowd during the toss was noted quite hilariously by former New Zealand wicketkeeper and commentator Ian Smith during the 2023 World Cup. "You've reinvented the toss Ravi, it used to be pretty boring. Out there in the middle, two captains, match referee, toss the coin.." said Smith to Shastri while the pair were doing commentary for India's group match against the Netherlands. "It's the same now Smithy, it's absolutely the same," Shastri replied.

This prompted Smith to break into his best impersonation of Shastri at the toss, thus cracking the latter and former India captain Anjum Chopra up in the commentary box. "Ravi Shastri! Welcome to Bengaluru! Happy Diwali day to you all! And now we shall have the toss of the coin. The almighty Richie Richardson is out in the middle. Now listen to me please, everybody," he said.

The 61-year-old Shastri played 80 Tests and 150 ODIs for India between 1981 and 1992, winning the ODI World Cup in 1983 and World Championship of Cricket in 1985 where he also won the Champions of the Champion award for his all-round show.

