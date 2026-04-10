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    Ravichandran Ashwin applauds Mukul Choudhary’s fearless 54* in LSG’s last-ball win vs KKR: ‘Defines IPL in many ways’

    Mukul Choudhary was in hot form and took centre stage in the death overs, as LSG reached 182/7 in 20 overs, in their run chase of 182 runs.

    Published on: Apr 10, 2026 2:24 PM IST
    Written by Neelav Chakravarti
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    R Ashwin hailed Mukul Choudhary for his match-winning performance in Kolkata Knight Riders' IPL 2026 fixture against Lucknow Super Giants, on Thursday. The 21-year-old smacked an unbeaten knock of 54* runs off 27 balls as LSG clinched a three-wicket victory.

    Mukul Choudhary was the match-winner for LSG on Thursday. (AP)
    Mukul Choudhary was the match-winner for LSG on Thursday. (AP)

    Choudhary was in hot form and took centre stage in the death overs, as LSG reached 182/7 in 20 overs, in their run chase of 182 runs.

    Also Read: ‘Our destiny is still in our hands’: Rovman Powell confident of KKR turnaround after LSG defeat

    'Mukul Choudhary was fabulous last night': R Ashwin

    "Mukul Choudhary was fabulous last night. Guess who were in the bidding war with @LucknowIPL Surprise surprise it was @rajasthanroyals, well done LSG to secure a player who looks promising and beyond. The composure Mukul showed towards the end defines the IPL in many ways, it’s allowing India to quickly run away with the T 20 format itself. The kind of batting quality India will be able to throw into these T 20 World Cup’s is scary to say the least.#ipl2026", Ashwin wrote.

    During the run-chase, Ayush Badoni also got a half-century, hammering 54 runs off 34 balls. For KKR's bowling department, Anukul Roy and Vaibhav Arora bagged two-wicket hauls.

    Initially, Angkrish Raghuvanshi's 33-ball 44 took KKR to 181/4 in 20 overs. Meanwhile, Digvesh Rathi, Prince Yadav, M Siddharth and Avesh Khan bagged a wicket each.

    Choudhary is from a small village (Khedaro Ki Dhani) in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu district. LSG acquired him for 2.60 crore at the auction, more than 13 times his base price.

    Speaking after the match, he said, "My journey actually started even before I was born. My father had a dream that one day his son would play cricket. But back then, our family condition wasn’t strong, so I couldn’t start early. I began playing at around 12-13 years of age. There weren’t many academies at that time. One academy was there in Sikar at that time, SBS Cricket Academy, had just opened, and I trained there for about 5–6 years. After that, I moved to Jaipur because if you want to play at a higher level, you have to move forward. I’ve been practicing in Jaipur for the last four years."

    "Then last year, I felt that T20 cricket had become much faster, especially at this level, so I needed more match experience. I stayed in Gurugram for 3-4 months and played matches in Delhi, which helped me a lot in adapting to faster-paced cricket. That’s been my journey. (when did your dad realise that he could become something big?) My father tells me about one Under-19 match against the UP - it was a low-scoring game, no-one else really performed in that game, but I scored runs", he added.

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    Home/Cricket/Ravichandran Ashwin Applauds Mukul Choudhary’s Fearless 54* In LSG’s Last-ball Win Vs KKR: ‘Defines IPL In Many Ways’
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