Ravichandran Ashwin buys team in Global Chess League: Viswanathan Anand welcomes co-owner of American Gambits

Ravichandran Ashwin has become a co-owner of the American Gambits in the lead-up to the second edition of the Global Chess League. A joint venture between Tech Mahindra and the International Chess Federation, the league features six franchises for the second edition. The 2024 season of the Global Chess League is scheduled to be played in London from October 3 to 12. Viswanathan Anand shared a special message for R Ashwin, who has become the co-owner of American Gambits(ANI)

Owned by prominent business leaders Prachura PP, Ashwin's American Gambits has replaced Chingari Gulf Titans. Ashwin's American Gambits, Alpine SG Pipers, PBG Alaskan Knights, Ganges Grandmasters, Mumba Masters and defending champions Triveni Continental Kings will battle for ultimate glory in the second edition of the Global Chess League.

Ashwin is excited to witness American Gambits' journey

"We're thrilled to introduce the American Gambits to the chess world. With a blend of strategic brilliance and unwavering determination, our team aims to redefine the game. As co-owner, I'm excited to witness their journey and contribute to their success," Ashwin said in a statement.

Viswanathan Anand shares special message for Ashwin

Five-time World Chess Champion Viswanathan Anand also shared a special message to welcome the ace cricketer into the chess world. “Congratulations @ashwinravi99 on your exciting new venture into the world of chess! As someone who has bowled out the best in cricket, I'm sure you'll bring the same competitive spirit to the Global Chess League with the American Gambits. May your rooks and bishops be as unstoppable as your off-spinners! Best of Luck in London! @GCLlive,” Anand said.

Global Chess League: All you need to know!

All players plying their trade in the Global Chess League will compete in 10 games in a double round-robin format. The winner of each game is decided in a best-of-six board scoring system. Across black and white pieces, all teams will play ten matches. In the first five games of all teams, all six players in each team will be playing with white or black pieces against their opponents.

In the reverse round, the team will play five matches with the reversed colour pieces against the same opponent. The winning team for every match will be announced by the points aggregated from wins and draws from all six games played in the match. The top two teams will enter the final round.