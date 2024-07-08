Jasprit Bumrah uses Virat Kohli's 'once-in-a-generation bowler' audio clip from Wankhede speech, Sanjana Ganesan reacts

Jasprit Bumrah was so moved by Virat Kohli's tribute to him during Team India's felicitation at the Wankhede Stadium that he used it to express what winning the T20 World Cup meant to him. Bumrah was adjudged Player of the Tournament for his tally of 15 wickets and emerged as the second-highest wicket-taker of the tournament. Time and again, he bailed India out of trouble – be it against Pakistan or the crunch tie against South Africa in the final – which was aptly summed up by Kohli during Thursday's event. Jasprit Bumrah (L) and Virat Kohli after India won the T20 World Cup.(ANI)

"Like everyone in the stadium here, we also felt at one point if it is going to slip away again, but what happened in those last five overs was truly, truly special. You know what I'd like everyone to do is applaud a guy who brought us back into games again and again and again in this tournament. What he did in those last five overs, bowling two out of the last five overs, it was phenomenal. A huge round of applause for Jasprit Bumrah, please. We are lucky that he plays for us," Kohli said.

Reacting to Kohli's generous words, Bumrah, on Monday, shared the same audio byte to post on his social media. With a video of India's bus parade and celebration inside the Wankhede, and Kohli's voice in the background, Bumrah wrote: "I am so thankful for the last few days. I've been living a dream and it has filled me with happiness and gratitude."

Shortly after, Sanjana Ganesan, Bumrah's wife, reacted to her husband: "My trophy with a trophy."

Jasprit Bumrah's dream T20 World Cup campaign

Bumrah was literally unplayable in the T20 World Cup. Having missed the 2022 edition of the World Cup in Australia due to a stress fracture in the back, Bumrah showed once again what exactly it is that he brings to the table. Answering to his captain Rohit Sharma's call, Bumrah became India's crisis man, picking up a wicket and giving his team the breakthrough every time he was handed the ball for a fresh spell.

Against Pakistan, Bumrah came at a crucial stage, with the arch-rivals needing 40 off six overs. With a set Mohammad Rizwan looking to finish the game for Pakistan, Bumrah castled the wicketkeeper batter off first ball, extinguishing their last hope of winning. He had dismissed Babar Azam and added the wicket of Iftikhar Ahmed to pick up 3/14 as India continued their domination as Pakistan failed to chase down 120.

He was unstoppable in the following matches, grabbing 3/7 against Afghanistan in the Super 8 stage and following it with 2/13 against Bangladesh. He kept probing Australia taking 1/29 against them before stifling England with 2/12. However, Bumrah's best was reserved for the final as his final spell swung the tide in India's favour. South Africa needed 30 off 30 when Bumrah kept the on-song Heinrich Klassen and David Miller quiet with a four-run over. In his next, he gave away just two and got the wicket of Marco Jansen, South Africa's last recognised batter. And of course, who can forget the dream delivery he had bowled earlier in the innings to get rid of South Africa opener Reeza Hendricks.