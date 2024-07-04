Virat Kohli's 'shoutout' to Jasprit Bumrah for 'bringing India back' in WC final: 'We felt, is it going to slip away?'

South Africa needed 30 runs off 30 balls after Axar Patel leaked 24 runs in the 14th over of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 final. Virat Kohli-starrer Team India was on the cusp of another World Cup heartbreak at the time. Will it happen all over again? Rohit Sharma badly wanted to exorcise the ghosts of the ICC finals at the Kensington Oval in Barbados. What did the Hitman do next? The Indian skipper opted to rope in pace ace Jasprit Bumrah for the death overs against the on-song Proteas batters. India's Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah celebrate after Team India wins the ICC Mens T20 World Cup 2024 final match against South Africa, at Kensington Oval(ICC - X )

What happened next is history. After a Kohli masterclass, Bumrah dished out the match-winning performance to set up a thrilling win for Team India in Barbados. With Bumrah making sure India roared back in the death overs to seal a seven-run over South Africa, batting icon Kohli gave speedster Bumrah a massive shutout during the felicitation ceremony at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday.

'What I want everyone to do is applaud a guy, who brought us back'

“I am sure like, everyone in this stadium, we also felt that - man, is it going to slip away? What I want everyone to do is applaud a guy, who brought us back in the tournament again, and again, and again. A huge shoutout to Jasprit Bumrah. We are lucky that he plays for us,” Kohli told a packed Wankhede after Team India's open bus parade in Mumbai. Rallying behind the Team India star, fans at the Wankhede chanted ‘Boom Boom’ to salute the fast bowler.

Time to declare Jasprit Bumrah a national treasure?

During the special event at the Wankhede, presenter Gaurav Kapoor told Kohli that he is thinking of signing a petition to declare Jasprit Bumrah a national treasure. "I am thinking of signing a petition to declare Jasprit Bumrah as a national treasure. Will you sign it?," he asked. "I will sign it right now," Kohli responded.