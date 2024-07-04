Team India Arrival Live Updates: World Cup winners Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and others to meet PM Narendra Modi

Team India returns home LIVE updates: Tell the world the champions are finally home. Departing from Barbados in the aftermath of Hurricane Beryl, Rohit Sharma's Team India touched down in New Delhi on Thursday. Rohit and Co. have returned home after India's title-winning campaign at the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 in the Caribbean. Ending the long wait for an ICC title, Rohit's Team India outclassed South Africa by seven runs in the thrilling final at Kensington Oval in Barbados on Saturday....Read More

The Indian team departed for Delhi aboard a charter flight from the Grantley Adams International Airport yesterday. Members of the Indian team were stranded for three days due to a category-four hurricane in Barbados. Air India's special charter flight, named after the winning squad, Air India Champions 24 World Cup (AIC24WC), left the Caribbean island at 4:50 a.m. local time and landed in the national capital at around 6:20 a.m. (IST) today.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) arranged the charter flight for the Indian squad, support staff, the players' families, board officials and members of the travelling media contingent after the departure of the Indian squad was delayed due to Hurricane Beryl. BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla revealed that Indian journalists, who were stuck in Barbados, boarded the same flight along with BCCI president Roger Binny and secretary Jay Shah.

After receiving a heroes' welcome, Rohit's Team India will next meet PM Narendra Modi at 11 am at his residence. After attending the breakfast session, Rohit's Team India will leave for Mumbai. A road show from Nariman Point in an open bus will occur later in the evening. A felicitation event at the Wankhede Stadium will follow the victory bus parade.