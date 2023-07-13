Ravichandran Ashwin fires outright 'Jaiswal' warning to West Indies after record-fest outing in 1st Test

After being overlooked by selectors for the final of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) last month, veteran Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin showed his class in the series opener between India and the West Indies on Wednesday. The senior all-rounder bagged a match-altering five-wicket haul to shatter multiple records on Day 1 of the 1st Test at Windsor Park. While Ashwin delivered the goods with the ball, his Rajasthan Royals (RR) teammate Yashasvi Jaiswal successfully auditioned for the opener's role in the Test series opener.

Ravichandran Ashwin gave Yashasvi Jaiswal a special mention after his impressive debut(AP-AFP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

After a blockbuster domestic season, youngster Jaiswal received his maiden call-up for the ongoing West Indies series in the third edition of the WTC. Jaiswal, who was earlier confirmed to open the innings for India, made a memorable debut by playing a stroke-filled knock on Day 1 at Dominica. Jaiswal top-scored for Rohit Sharma’s Team India on the opening day and the Indian southpaw also received a special mention from all-rounder Ashwin at Stumps.

ALSO READ: Watch: Virat Kohli hands Ishan Kishan his maiden Test cap, Rohit Sharma does the honours for Yashasvi Jaiswal

'Jaiswal is a vibrant cricketer'

"Jaiswal is a vibrant cricketer, extremely talented. I hope he goes on to do great things in his career. I think we're going to see some special performances from him," Ashwin told the official broadcaster of the Test series between India and the West Indies. Jaiswal smashed 40 off 73 balls while the Indian skipper remained unbeaten on 30 off 65 balls on Day 1 of the 1st Test. Unbeaten knocks of Rohit and Jaiswal propelled India to 80/0 in just 23 overs.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

After emerging as the wrecker-in-chief on Day 1, spin wizard Ashwin also reflected on his performance against the West Indies. The 36-year-old became the first Indian and fifth player to dismiss a father and son in Test cricket. The senior all-rounder also became the third Indian bowler to take 700 wickets in international cricket. Shattering Anil Kumble's stunning record, Ashwin also became the Indian bowler with the most bowled dismissals in Test cricket.

“Thought it was a pretty good performance. There was a bit of moisture on the pitch earlier but it started to spin later. Saw on the TV as well that it turned more later. Had to adapt early. It was a bit dry, have to get the pace right to trouble the batsmen. International cricket is all about adapting to different conditions. With so many leagues around, we can get carried away with a few performances in these leagues but international cricket is different,” Ashwin said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON