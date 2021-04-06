Home / Cricket / Ravichandran Ashwin posts hilarious video with Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant during Delhi Capitals DC photoshoot
cricket

Ravichandran Ashwin posts hilarious video with Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant during Delhi Capitals DC photoshoot

Ashwin posted a 'Reels' video on his Instagram account, wherein he could be seen sitting on a barber's chair alongside Rahane and Pant. The reason Ashwin captioned the video, "When we set out to be Charlie Chaplins" was because no words are spoken by any of the players and they are only moving their lips.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON APR 06, 2021 11:40 AM IST
Ravichandran Ashwin, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant in the Instagram(Screengrab)

The 'Behind The Team' (BTS) footages from team photoshoots ahead of an Indian Premier League (IPL) season always make for an entertaining watch for the audience. Players are seen in their most candid selves, often seen playing pranks on each other and having a great laugh. Ahead of IPL 2021, R. Ashwin showed his fans what he was up to with his Delhi Capitals (DC) teammates Ajinkya Rahane and Rishabh Pant.

All-rounder Ashwin posted a 'Reels' video on his Instagram account, wherein he could be seen sitting on a barber's chair alongside Rahane and Pant. The video begins with Ashwin appearing to use a television remote and trying to make something work on a screen that is not visible to the viewers. Rahane is leaning against the headrest with a barber's sheet over his chest and two slices of cucumbers on his eyes. Pant is holding on to a towel wrapped around his neck and is also seems to be taking a nap.

Also Read | Full list of records CSK captain MS Dhoni can achieve in IPL 2021

A few seconds into the video, when things don't seem to be working out, an irritated Ashwin turns to his colleagues. He first wakes Rahane up who in response, makes an "I don't know" gesture with his hands. Next, Ashwin turns to Pant and the DC captain who suddenly sits in an upright position and asks the same question as Ashwin.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

IPL 2021: Nortje, Rabada arrive in Mumbai to join DC squad

2 ground-staff members among 3 more positive Covid-19 cases at Wankhede

IPL 2021: Can KKR find the right team balance to end title drought

Parthiv Patel wants MI to achieve 'biggest record' in IPL history

In the end, Rahane removes the cucumber slices from his eyes, and all three Indian players in tandem express shock by looking in the same direction.

The video leaves the audience with a cliffhanger, not revealing what the buck was about. The reason Ashwin captioned the video, "When we set out to be Charlie Chaplins 🤣🤣🤣 @rishabpant @ajinkyarahane #reellife #reallife" was because no words are spoken by any of the players and they are only moving their lips. Quirky background music only adds life to the video.

Delhi Capitals, runners-up in 2020 edition, will begin their IPL 2021 campaign against the Chennai Super Kings on April 10.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ipl 2021 delhi capitals r ashwin rishabh pant
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Bihar Board 10th Result 2021
BSEB 10th Result 2021
BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP