Ravichandran Ashwin ‘pulled out’ twist emerges after spinner goes unsold in ILT20 auction: ‘Got to read the room’

The ILT20 auction threw a massive curveball as former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin went unsold, without finding any takers. The second-highest wicket-taker for India in international cricket set his base price at USD 120,000 and was expected to be one of the major headlining acts for the fourth edition of the ILT20; however, everyone was in for a major surprise as he remained unsold and no bid was raised for him. Ravichandran Ashwin didn't find any buyers in the ILT20 auction. (IPL Image)

Former New Zealand pacer Simon Doull offered some insight into Ashwin going unsold, revealing that the 39-year-old pulled out of the auction at the last minute, and this was the main reason behind no one raising the paddle for him.

He also criticised the legendary spinner for not reading the room, saying several teams would have gone for him had he been available.

Ashwin could have been one of the major signings for the ILT20, which would have also led to a significant spike in TV viewership, especially in India. However, it was not the case.

“We're hearing that he may have pulled out of the auction, which is a massive surprise. I mean, you've got to read the room,” Doull said during the live broadcast on YouTube.

Also Read: Ravichandran Ashwin finds no buyers, goes unsold in ILT20 Auction despite INR 1.06 crore base price

“You've got to understand what's going on out there and all that money left, when there are 3-4 teams with over $400,000 left in their pot. I don't think they came here not wanting to spend money—it’s there to be spent. If he pulled himself out, then he just hasn't read the room. I think sides would have gone in for him,” he added.

It is worth noting that Ashwin has yet to share his side of the story regarding what happened in the ILT20 auction and whether he actually withdrew from the auction.

In August 2025, Ashwin announced his retirement from the Indian Premier League (IPL), stating that he would now like to explore playing for teams worldwide in global T20 leagues. This decision came after the spinner had a horrid run for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the IPL 2025 season, picking just seven wickets in nine games.

Ashwin to represent Sydney Thunder in BBL

Earlier this month, Ashwin signed for the Sydney Thunder for the upcoming edition of the Big Bash League (BBL), beginning December 14. At the time of his signing, Thunder announced that Ashwin would join the team only in January 2026.

This was seen as a sign of Ashwin wanting to play the ILT20 and then turning up Down Under for the BBL. So, it's not known why the spinner would pull himself out of the auction.

“Thunder were crystal clear about how they’d use me and brave enough to back it. My conversations with the leadership were excellent, and we’re fully aligned on my role," said Ashwin in an official release issued by Thunder.

“I love how Dave Warner plays the game, and it’s always better when your leader shares your mindset. I can’t wait to perform for the Thunder Nation," he added.