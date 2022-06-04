'Ravi bhai wanted a draw': Ashwin reveals dressing room chat during Gabba Test in 2021; 'Everyone had a different plan'

India's 2-1 Test series win over Australia in 2020/21 is widely regarded as one of the country's biggest achievements in the longest format of the game. Without the services of captain Virat Kohli after the first Test, the Ajinkya Rahane-led side defied the odds, as it endured further injury setbacks to their star bowlers throughout the course of the series to beat the Aussie side in the four-match series.

With the score at 1-1, India faced a tough challenge in the final Test of the series at Gabba – where Australia were unbeaten since 1988. However, Rishabh Pant's incredible unbeaten 89, along with Shubman Gill (91), Cheteshwar Pujara (56) and Washington Sundar (22) laid the foundation for India's historic 329-run chase in the final Test.

Over a year after the magnificent victory, Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who also played a major role in the series win, revealed that then-head coach Ravi Shastri had actually wanted a draw in the Gabba Test. Ashwin, while recalling Pant's aggressive approach in the chase, revealed that the dressing room was in a state of confusion over whether the side is targeting a win or a draw.

"It's very difficult to understand what's going on in his (Pant's) mind. He can do anything. He's so incredibly blessed with ability that he thinks he can hit a six every ball. Sometimes, it's difficult to keep him calm. In Sydney, Puji tried to keep him calm but he eventually missed the century.

"In this Test (fourth Test at Gabba), Ravi bhai wanted a draw. Because we could've drawn the match. But everyone had a different plan! I asked Jinx, "are we going for a win?" and he said, "He (Rishabh Pant) is playing his own game. We will see how it goes." The moment Washi went in and scored brisk 20 odd runs, our plan changed. Washi made a very important contribution as well," Ashwin recalled during a conversation with Sports Yaari.

Ravichandran Ashwin picked 12 wickets in three Tests during the series.

