'Now break the bubble and come home', tweets Ashwin's wife Prithi after India's series win against England
The Indian cricketers have been a part of the bio-bubble ever since last year’s IPL. While some of the cricketers had their families with them in Australia tour, it was not the case in the home series against England. No wonder Ashwin’s wife Prithi wanted the India off-spinner to ‘break the bubble’ and return home as soon as possible after he played a key role in India’s 3-1 series win against England.
Prithi, who was with Ashwin in Australia, had to stay away from her husband during the England series.
On Saturday, Preethi took to Twitter to post a picture of her husband with the Player of the Series trophy after India’s victory in the fourth Test against England. She captioned it: “Now break the bubbbubble and come home already Ashwin.”
India head coach Ravi Shastri too highlighted the struggles of being in a bio-bubble for so long.
"Six months in the bubble, seeing the same faces day in day out, it is time for the bubble to burst (smiles). I know it's still three weeks to go but the bubble will burst," he said.
Talking about being in a buio-bubble, Ashwin said: "This is one of the series where I was fortunate enough to stay in the moment a lot. It is one of the happiest phases of my career, I am just enjoying it. Bio-bubbles I have also managed to enjoy. I never thought I would be able to spend this much time with every teammate of mine. Sometimes when you are going through situations, for me, to know some of these teammates was not possible for me before this bio-bubble because you are constantly in the phase of trying to get the right result. I am able to cherish the moments now and I am able to know the players I am sharing the space with. It's basically the joy that is being expressed out there."
Ashwin created a unique record after returning with 32 wickets in the series against England.
The India off-spinner (5/47) along with Axar Patel (5/48) wreaked havoc in the England second innings and bowled them out for 135 to help India to a resounding series win which ensured a spot in the World Test Championship final.
Ashwin, who picked up his 30th five wicket haul in England's second innings to once again play a crucial role in India's thumping win by innings and 25 runs in the fourth Test, finished the four-match series with 32 scalps to his name.
Here's how the cricketing fraternity wished Sunil Gavaskar on the 50th anniversary of his Test debut
