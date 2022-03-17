Ashwin shares Kapil Dev's heartfelt letter after India spinner surpassed him: 'Truly happy you've broken my record'

Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin went past Kapil Dev's wicket-taking record during the first Test of the recently-concluded series against Sri Lanka. With the wicket of Charith Asalanka, Ashwin went past the legendary all-rounder's mark of 434 wickets, which was a world record at the time of Kapil Dev's retirement. During the second Test, Ashwin also went past South Africa legend Dale Steyn's wicket-taking tally (439).

Following the first Test, Ashwin had revealed that he received a letter and a bouquet from Kapil Dev after going past the latter's wicket-taking tally. On Wednesday, the off-spinner posted a picture of Kapil's letter to him.

“Congratulations! Truly happy you have broken my record. You have made India proud! Wishing you and the family all the good luck. Kapil Dev,” the former Indian captain wrote to Ashwin.

The off-spinner shares a picture of the letter at the beginning of the following video:

Earlier, Ashwin had expressed his delight at becoming India's second-highest wicket-taker in the longest format of the game.

“Feeling so humbled. 28 years ago, I was cheering for Kapil Paaji along with my dad when he went past Richard Hadlee's record,” Ashwin had said on his official YouTube channel. “Even in my wildest dreams, I never thought of going past his tally of wickets. Because I always wanted to be a batsman especially when I started off as an eight-year old. In 1994, batting was my fascination. Sachin Tendulkar was just emerging into the scene and Kapil Dev, himself was a terrific striker of the cricket ball.”

The legendary off-spinner had further revealed that he used to bowl medium pace on his father's advice.

“In fact, I used to bowl medium pace on my dad's advice back then so that I can try to be the next Kapil Paaji. From there, to become an off-spinner and to represent India for so many years. In fact, I never thought I will play for India. I am so grateful and so humbled on this achievement,” said Ashwin.