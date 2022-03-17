'Playing under Mayank will be good for me': 36-year-old IND star 'positive' for IPL; 'Without tension' on int'l call-up

The 2022 edition of the Indian Premier League begins on March 26 with Mahendra Singh Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings taking on the Shreyas Iyer-led Kolkata Knight Riders in Mumbai. This year's IPL preceded a mega auction in February, that saw a series of major changes in squads. A number of big players found new franchises and one of them was India opener Shikhar Dhawan, who was bought by the Punjab Kings for INR 8.5 crores.

Dhawan has been a part of the Indian limited-overs team for the past many years; however, the 36-year-old lost his place in the T20I side last year after the emergence of KL Rahul in the opening order and a further rise of youngsters Ishan Kishan and Ruturaj Gaikwad in the role. However, Dhawan has insisted that he is just focusing on doing well in the upcoming IPL 2022 and not thinking about a call-up from Team India.

"I am practising hard, and focusing on my work and not thinking too much this time. If I get a call back from Team India I would love to join but if it doesn't happen then I am happy and without any tension," Dhawan told ANI.

In the upcoming IPL season, the batter will play for Punjab and he is excited about his new role under the captaincy of Mayank Agarwal.

"I am looking very positive. Playing under Mayank will be good for me. We have a strong team, all youngsters are very good and talented. We hope we will do something big this time. Also if I get chance to open with Mayank then it will be so good for me because it will be a big responsibility and I am ready to handle it," added Dhawan.

Punjab Kings will begin their campaign in IPL 2022 against the Royal Challengers Bangalore on March 27 (Sunday).