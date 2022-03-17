IPL 2022: Huge setback for Delhi Capitals as star batter fails Yo-Yo test, Hardik Pandya passes 'with flying colours'

Just days ahead of the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Delhi Capitals star batter Prithvi Shaw has failed the Yo-Yo Test. The 22-year-old opener batter was present at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) to provide an update on his fitness status but the results turned out to be unsatisfactory.

As per a report in PTI, Shaw scored less than 15 in the fitness test, while the standard score to clear it 16.5 for men.

"These are just fitness updates. Obviously, it doesn't stop Prithvi from playing for Delhi Capitals in IPL. It's just a fitness parameter and not the be all and end all," a source was quoted as saying in the report.

"Look, he has played three Ranji matches back-to-back. Once you play three first-class games on the bounce, the fatigue can also affect your Yo-Yo score," he added.

Shaw after being dropped from the national side has not been considered for the opening slot with selectors showing great faith in Karnataka batter Mayank Agarwal.

Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya, who had also dropped at the NCA for the same, has cleared the fitness Test. The report mentioned that the all-rounder also bowled at the NCA.

The 28-year-old will be leading new franchise Gujarat Titans in the lucrative T20 league.

Despite not being asked to bowl Pandya "insisted" on it to show that he is on track to make a comeback into the Indian team.

"He didn't need to bowl at NCA but he has bowled for considerable time and in the range of 135 kmph. On the second day, he crossed the Yo-Yo test with flying colours with a 17-plus score which is much above the cut-off level," the source was quoted as saying in the same report.