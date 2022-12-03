'Ashwin would've scored triple hundred here': Twitter reacts as Vaughan calls Babar 'best in the world across formats'

Pakistan captain Babar Azam produced a fine performance on Day 3 of the first Test against England, as he smashed his eighth century in the longest format of the game. Babar reached his three-figure mark during the second session of the day and became the seventh centurion in the ongoing Test; and third from the Pakistan side. On the Rawalpindi pitch that has shown all signs of being a batting paradise so far, four English batters smashed tons as the visitors posted a mammoth score of 657 in the first innings.

For Pakistan, openers Abdullah Shafique (114) and Imam-ul-Haq (121) forged a 225-run stand for the first wicket before Babar eventually reached his century on Day 3. The Pakistan captain reached the mark in 126 deliveries, smashing 14 fours and a six en route to his ton.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan took to his official Twitter account as he praised Babar for the knock, and also made a big claim on the batter. “Class act @babarazam258.. Nothing more sure of a 100 than one for him on this pitch .. across all formats the best in the world .. #PAKvsEng,” Vaughan wrote.

However, there were many fans who didn't agree with Vaughan on his “best in the world” remark.

It was the first time in Test history that openers from both teams had scored centuries in the first innings after England openers Crawley and Ben Duckett also struck hundreds in England's world record 506-4 on the first day.

The grassless pitch has been the focal point in England's first test in Pakistan in 17 years with even Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Ramiz Raja saying the wicket is not good advertisement for Test cricket.

Only 14 wickets fell over five days on a similar type of pitch when Australia last played at the Pindi Cricket Stadium and the wicket was rated as “below average” by ICC match referee Ranjan Madugalle. The pitch received one demerit point as a result.

