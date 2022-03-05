IND vs SL: Ravindra Jadeja breaks Kapil Dev's 36-year-old record for historic Indian feat after century in 1st Test

India's Ravindra Jadeja scored his second century in a magnificent knock against Sri Lanka during Day 2 of the first Test in Mohali. Jadeja stayed unbeaten on 175 as Rohit Sharma declared India's innings on 574/8. Jadeja had remained unbeaten on 45 at the end of Day 1 and forged an important 130-run stand with Ravichandran Ashwin (61) and another century stand (101 runs) against Mohammed Shami (20*).

As Jadeja's returned to the dressing room after the declaration of the innings, he etched himself in the record books as India's highest run-scorer in a Test innings while batting at number 7-11. Jadeja broke Kapil Dev's record (163) for the feat.

Incidentally, Kapil Dev also recorded the feat against Sri Lanka in Kanpur in 1986. India's wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant is third in the list with an unbeaten 159 against Australia in 2019.

In the overall list, Australia's legendary batter Donald Bradman holds the record for most runs in an innings at no.7-11, with a double-century (270) against England in Melbourne in 1937. Pakistan's Wasim Akram stands second in the list with 257* against Zimbabwe in 1996.

Jadeja also became the first player batting at seven or below to be involved in three partnerships of more than 100 runs. Jadeja forged century partnerships with Rishabh Pant, Ashwin, and Shami.

He joined an elite list of Indian players to have achieved the feat (at all batting positions), that include Vinod Kambli (against Zimbabwe, 1993), Rahul Dravid (against Pakistan, 2004), Virender Sehwag (against Pakistan, 2005) and Karun Nair (Against England, 2016).

Earlier, India had won the toss and opted to bat in the Mohali Test which is significant for a couple of reasons; the Test saw former India captain Virat Kohli making his 100th appearance in the longest format, and also sees Rohit Sharma becoming the 35th skipper of the country in Tests.

