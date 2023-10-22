Ravindra Jadeja drops sitter in rare moment, reminds fans of MS Dhoni’s costly miss off Taylor in 2019 World Cup semis

Rewind back to the 2019 Cricket World Cup, when India faced New Zealand in their famous ill-fated semi-final clash. It was a thriller spread over 28 hours and 24 minutes, consisting of drama, eye-catching cricket, just like a blockbuster movie. By the end of the match, the Black Caps were the last standing, and reached the final, where they lost to England. Chasing 240, India rebuilt from 5/3, then once again crumbled to 92/6, but then remained in the match with Ravindra Jadeja and MS Dhoni building a match-winning partnership.

Ravindra Jadeja's dropped sitter reminded fans of MS Dhoni's costly error.

India were 203/5 and needed 37 from 18 balls. But Lady Luck had other plans. Other than rain interfering with the match, Team India were also hard-hit by their poor luck. Jadeja, who seemed to be in his best batting form, suddenly miscued a slow delivery from Trent Boult to leave for 77 off 59 balls. But the Indian fans still had hope and remained in their seats as Dhoni remained, the match-winner from 2011.

At the start of the 49th over, Dhoni smacked Lockie Ferguson for six over point, to reduce the equation to 25 off 11 balls. Before that the former captain was playing a very slow and cautious knock, and with that boundary, fans expected it to be the moment the match was turned around. But in an attempt to keep strike, he went for a desperate double two deliveries later, and ran short at the wicketkeeper's end by an inch, courtesy of a stunning direct-hit from Martin Guptill. It was then that the match ended in New Zealand's favour, who eventually won by 18 runs.

There was another moment by Dhoni, which proved to be costly in that match. During the first innings, when Ross Taylor was batting on just 22, Dhoni the Kiwi batter edged a delivery by Jasprit Bumrah behind the stumps. But Dhoni failed to catch it, and Taylor went onto smack 74 runs as New Zealand posted 239/8. Meanwhile, India were bowled out for 221 in 49.3 overs in their chase.

Fans were once again reminded of Dhoni's costly error in India's 2023 World Cup match against New Zealand in Dharamshala on Sunday. In the 11th over, Ravindra Jadeja missed a sitter off Rachin Ravindra, who was at 12. The New Zealand all-rounder directed a delivery by Mohammed Shami to Jadeja at backward point, for an easy knee high catch. But suddenly, in what turned out to be a rare moment in Jadeja's illustrious career, he missed a sitter, which he would usually take with his eyes closed. Ravindra eventually was dismissed for 75 off 87 balls, losing his wicket to Mohammed Shami in the 34th over.

Taking to Twitter, fans compared it to Jadeja's CSK teammate Dhoni's error in 2019. One fan, had a rather humourous angle, and stated that CSK players always 'play for opponents' The fan wrote, “Ms Dhoni Dropped NZ batter catch in 2019 WC Jadeja Dropped NZ Batter catch in 2023 wc CSK Bloods are destroying Indian team they always play for opponents.”

Meanwhile, many fans took to troll Jadeja for his costly error. Here's what they had to say:

A win will be crucial for both sides, and they are only remaining teams to be on unbeaten runs. New Zealand currently occupy top spot with four wins in four matches. India are second, with a lower net run rate. A win will send India to the top, but a defeat will see New Zealand cement their pole position.

