'Wanted to win the game for my country,' Jadeja expresses regret for getting out during 2019 World Cup semifinal

India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja opened up on the World Cup 2019 semifinal defeat against New Zealand and said that he regrets getting out during a crucial stage in the match. India were deemed to be the favourites to win the tournament, but a defeat in the semis ended Virat Kohli's team campaign.

New Zealand defeated India by 18 runs in the first semi-final at Old Trafford on the back of an all-round bowling performance. Asked to chase a total of 240 runs, India's top-order was rattled by New Zealand pacers.

Jadeja stitched a crucial stand with former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni with the duo adding 116 runs for the seventh wicket. But Trent Boult dismissed the left-hander Jadeja in the 48th over, thus ending India's hopes.

On being asked if he could go back in history and choose to win the World Cup semis in either 2016 or 2019, Jadeja instantly picked the latter.

“I was playing well in that particular game. We were almost about to win the game but then I got out! That’s the game I wanted to win for my country," he told Dream11’s Dil Ya Dimaag with Indian women’s cricket allrounder Jemimah Rodrigues.

Jadeja also opened up in his favourite IPL memory. “I think the first victory is always memorable because that is where my journey started in the IPL and I was part of the team," he said.

When asked to chose between batting or bowling, Jadeja said: “I will go with my batting because India is a country full of batsmen and whoever scores runs is more famous, as the team is known for its batting.”

(With ANI inputs)

