Ravindra Jadeja grabs Marnus Labuschagne, stops him in his tracks; Steve Smith ‘not happy’

The ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 semi-final between India and Australia is proving to be a thrilling encounter, with neither team willing to give an inch. An incident involving Ravindra Jadeja and Marnus Labuschagne left Australia skipper Steve Smith miffed at the Dubai International Stadium. He let his feelings known to the on-field officials Chris Gaffaney and Richard Illingworth. Ravindra Jadeja stops Marnus Labuschagne during ICC Men's Champions Trophy. (AP)

On the second ball of the 21st over, Smith was not impressed with Jadeja holding Labuschagne. Smith punched the ball towards Labuschagne. India's premier spinner then stuck his right foot out.

The replays also indicated that the ball might have hit Labuschagne's bat. The ball eventually ricocheted to mid-wicket fielder Rohit Sharma.

The replays further showed that Jadeja was holding Labuschagne and not allowing him to get away for a single. Smith was not impressed with how the Indian spinner stopped Australia's No.4 in his tracks.

Former England captain Nasser Hussain who was on commentary then, said, “There was a hug right there at the end, Smith not happy with Jadeja stopping Labuschagne.”

An over later, Jadeja dismissed Marnus Labuschagne for 29 as India got their third wicket. The left-arm spinner got the ball to drift towards the leg stump, and the delivery skidded on after pitching.

The Australian batter rocked back on his backfoot to nudge the delivery ahead. However, he ended up missing the line. As a result, he was rapped on the pads, and the umpire, Illingworth, had no hesitation in raising his finger.

Labuschagne had a small chat with Smith; however, he opted to walk back and not take a review. This is the fourth time that Jadeja dismissed Labuschagne in ODIs. The batter has faced 180 balls against Jadeja, scoring 120 runs and losing his wicket on four occasions.

Soon after, Jadeja also got the wicket of Josh Inglis, leaving Australia four down in the 27th over.

Australia opt to bat first

Australia captain Steve Smith had won the toss earlier and opted to bat first. The side who are playing their first match in Dubai in the ongoing Champions Trophy, made two changes to their playing XI as they brought in Tanveer Sangha and Cooper Connolly.

On the other hand, India did not change their playing XI from the previous match against New Zealand.

Mohammed Shami struck first for India as he dismissed Cooper Connolly for a duck. Travis Head then smashed the seamers around. However, the introduction of Varun Chakarvarthy was his undoing, and the left-hander walked back for 39.