Ravindra Jadeja likely to play Ranji Trophy ahead of India return

Ravindra Jadeja is all set to return to action as the India all-rounder has made himself available for selection in Saurashtra's final round of Ranji Trophy fixture against Tamil Nadu in Chennai, which starts from January 24. The all-rounder has been sidelined since September last year, which also saw India miss his services during the T20 World Cup.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Jadeja, who had injured his knee, is currently doing rehab at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru. He has been included in the first two Border-Gavaskar Tests, but his selection will depend on his fitness as stated by BCCI in their official statement.

"It will be good if he plays for Saurashtra. Probably he will, but I don't have any further details," Saurashtra Cricket Association president Jaydev Shah told PTI.

Jadeja has not featured in competitive cricket since India's clash against Hong Kong in the Asia Cup on August 31. Reports have emerged that Jadeja has started to roll his arms and bat as he is winding up his rehab at the NCA.

Jadeja's returning to match fitness is a good news for India, with India set to miss Rishabh Pant's services in the Tests against Australia, which starts from February 9.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

With the World Test Championship (WTC) final two berth still up for grabs, Jadeja can be seen leading the spin department along with R Ashwin in conditions expected to assist the spinners.

Jadeja had finished as the Player of the Series in the 2016-17 series against Australia. He had finished the with 25 wickets and 127 runs as India came from behind to seal a memorable 2-1 win.

Since 2017 Jadeja has featured in 19 Tests, in which he has scalped 82 wickets at an average of 21.46, which include three five-fors. With the bat he has amassed 898 runs, averaging 52.82, which included two centuries and seven fifties.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON