Ravindra Jadeja posts major update on injury, 'Try to get back to cricket soon as I can'

India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has provided an update on the injury that ruled him out of the ongoing Asia Cup and put major doubts on his participation in the T20 World Cup which is scheduled to be held later this year in Australia. Jadeja had been ruled out of the Asia Cup with what the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had said was a “right knee injury” after India's group match against Hong Kong, with Axar Patel announced as a replacement.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The surgery was successful. There are many people to thank for their support and involvement - BCCI, my teammates, support staff, physios, doctors and the fans. I will start my rehab soon and try to get back to soon as I can. Thank you to everyone for your kind wishes,” said Jadeja in his post on Instagram. He also posted two photos of him in his hospital room.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

It was earlier reported that Jadeja will be undergoing a major knee surgery and will be out of action for “indefinite period of time”. It was said that the assessment of the National Cricket Academy's (NCA) medical team meant that one couldn't put a timeline on his comeback. It meant that Jadeja could be out of action for the next three months and the T20 World Cup will be played from October 16 to November 13.

However, India head coach Rahul Dravid later said that he wasn't ready to rule Jadeja out of the T20 World Cup or otherwise. "Jadeja, he has injured his knee. Obviously he is ruled out for the Asia Cup. He's under the care of the medical team, he has gone to see the doctors, he has gone to see the experts," Dravid said in a press-conference on the eve of India's Asia Cup Super 4 clash against Pakistan.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"The World Cup is a fair way away, so we don't want to jump to any conclusions and rule him out or rule him in. We'll see how it goes," he went on to say. It's part of sports. People get injured. It's part of our job to try and manage them, manage how it goes," added Dravid.

"A lot will depend on the rehab and the severity of the injury. We'll see how it goes. I don't want to rule him out or make too many comments until we have a much clearer picture and we have a better idea. Especially with the World Cup is 6-7 weeks away now," said the former India captain.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON