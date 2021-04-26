IPL 2021: 'I was ready for that,' Ravindra Jadeja reveals MS Dhoni's advice that helped him hit 37 off final over

Ravindra Jadeja produced a one-man show as his incredible all-round performance proved enough for Chennai Super Kings to overcome the in-form Royal Challengers Bangalore. Jadeja scored an unbeaten 62 and picked up 3/13 to derail RCB, who in chase of 191, could only manage 121/9. Jadeja' superlative show helped CSK beat RCB to not only hand Virat Kohli's team its first defeat of IPL 2021, but also take the top position in the IPL 2021 points table. (IPL 2021 Full Coverage)

Jadeja couldn't have asked for a more perfect match. His explosive hitting at the death, along with three wickets and effecting a run-out summed up the match. RCB had lost the game not to CSK but one man in particular. After the match, Jadeja reflected on his performance admitting he hasn't had a better game than the one on Sunday at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium.

"No, I don't think so," Jadeja said when asked if he's had a better day than this. "Enjoyed a lot, when you contribute for your team in a winning match, it means a lot. I have been working a lot on my fitness, skill and everything else, luckily, it paid off today. It's tough as an all-rounder, you'll have to do well in all departments - while training, I don't do all the three things (batting, bowling and fielding practice) on the same day."

Jadeja was on 0 when he was dropped by Dan Christian off the bowling of Washington Sundar, and the CSK all-rounder ensured RCB paid for it. Jadeja decided to target none other than Harshal Patel, the Purple Cap Holder, whose first three overs had read 1/14. Off the final over of the innings, Jadeja tucked into Patel, smashing him for 37 in an over, which included five sixes, a four and a no-ball. Taking on the best bowler is no easy feat, and Jadeja revealed how it was an advice given to him by his captain MS Dhoni – who was at the non-striker's end – that helped him with the humongous over.

"I work on my skills one day and my fitness on the next day - that's how I manage my workload. I was looking to hit hard in the last over, Mahi bhai told me he (Harshal) will be bowling somewhere outside the off-stump and I was ready for that. Luckily, I connected with everything and we managed to reach 191, that was a crucial over from our side. I knew I had to score some runs if I do get on strike. Today was not my day (on not getting a catch), but I did get one run-out (laughs), I'm happy with that," Jadeja added.

