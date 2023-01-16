Ravindra Jadeja shares epic four-word message as all-rounder returns to Team India squad after four months

Fans will be eagerly waiting for Ravindra Jadeja's comeback after the all-rounder was named in India's squad for the first two matches of the four-game home Test series vs Australia. He last played for India in the Asia Cup last year against Hong Kong. The all-rounder was sidelined due to a knee surgery, and also underwent surgery. After the surgery, he has been undergoing rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA).

Now it looks like the all-rounder could return to action in Saurashtra's final round of Ranji Trophy, starting on January 24, where they will face Tamil Nadu in Chennai. Jadeja was named in the Indian squad, with his availability depending on his fitness, and he will be aiming to prove that in the upcoming Ranji game.

Furthermore, Jadeja teased fans with his comeback on Twitter, posting a photo of a jersey with his name. He captioned it as, "Missed you. But soon". Here is the photo:

He missed the T20 World Cup last year and his absence proved to be costly as India crashed out of the semi-finals. In 60 Tests, Jadeja has registered 2523 runs, packed with three tons, 17 fifties and a high score of 175. Meanwhile, he has clattered 2447 runs in 171 ODIs, with a high score of 87 and 13 half-centuries. In T20Is, he has smacked 457 runs in 64 matches, with a high score of 46. In the bowling department, he has bagged 242 wickets in Test cricket, 189 in ODIs and 51 in T20Is.

Even veteran spinner R Ashwin recently gave an update on Jadeja's comeback and stated that he would be fit in time. "I put in a lot of work whenever a home series happens. I'm expecting (Ravindra) Jadeja to come through (be fit in time) but I like expanding more angles. I got some things in my head. I've been watching Australia play in Australia. I'd like to be working on some different angles, something new", he said, while speaking to New Indian Express. The 34-year-old's presence will be very important for Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid's plans for the Aussie series.

