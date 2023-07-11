Ravindra Jadeja's 'horse between two goats' post for Rahul Dravid, R Ashwin ahead of IND vs WI 1st Test sends ripples

Ravindra Jadeja has played 65 Tests for India but the upcoming tie against West Indies in Dominica starting Wednesday will be only his 4th in the Caribbean. He was part of India's last two tour of the West Indies but featured in the Playing XI only once in 2016 and twice in 2019. And while on both the previous occasion, Jadeja's role was that of a bowler who can bat, this time around, he is heading into the series as India's premier all-rounder in Tests. Jadeja's career has turned over a new leaf since 2019 with his batting experiencing a formidable rise. So much that he is on par, if not ahead of Hardik Pandya in the pecking order in India's thin stocks of dependable all-rounders.

Ravindra Jadeja (middle) and Ravichandran Ashwin (right) shadow practice as Rahul Dravid looks on.(Ravindra Jadeja/Instagram)

Coming into the series opener, Jadeja is in cracking form. Sure enough, the World Test Championship final against Australia did not go as per plan for him, but having scored the winning runs for Chennai Super Kings in the final and taking 22 wickets along with scoring 135 runs in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Jadeja is one of the MVPs of this Indian squad. Jadeja, currently training with the rest of the Indian squad is ready to hit the ground running and it would come as no surprise of the star all-rounder emerges as India's biggest talking points from the two-Test series.

However, as Jadeja sweats it out at the Windsor Park, he continued his tryst with social media activities. Jadeja, whose Twitter posts during the IPL 2023 created quite the stir among fans is back at his adventurous best. On the eve of the Dominica Test, Jadeja's Instagram story featuring himself, coach Rahul Dravid and fellow spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has generated quite the buzz on social media. In a picture posted by Jadeja, the all-rounder is standing in between Dravid and Ashwin, although more importantly, it was the caption that took the cake. Jadeja put in a horse emoji followed by two goat emojis and wrote 'Horse between two Goats'.

Jadeja's record in West Indies a tad underwhelming

Jadeja's record in West Indies isn't as formidable as compared to other away destinations. With 97 runs and nine wickets, Jadeja has mostly blown cold one no half-century and zero five-wicket-hauls so far. In fact, Jadeja has taken just one catch which is all the more surprising given his amazing fielding acumen. His highest score of 58 and best bowling figures of 3/59 came during the tour of 2019 which India won 2-0 – the same series in which Jasprit Bumrah picked up a hat-trick and became the fastest Indian to complete 50 Test wickets.

