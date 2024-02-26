 RCA president Vaibhav Gehlot resigns after no-confidence motion passed against him | Cricket - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cricket News / RCA president Vaibhav Gehlot resigns after no-confidence motion passed against him

RCA president Vaibhav Gehlot resigns after no-confidence motion passed against him

PTI |
Feb 26, 2024 04:08 PM IST

RCA president Vaibhav Gehlot resigns after no-confidence motion passed against him

Gehlot's resignation came after the Rajasthan State Sports Council (RSSC) sealed the Sawai Man Singh Stadium, which is to host IPL matches from next month, as well as RCA office on Friday for non payment of dues.

HT Image
HT Image

"The RCA office was hastily locked. Now efforts have been started to create an atmosphere of distrust in the RCA by targeting me. Due to this, there is a possibility of spoiling the positive atmosphere of cricket in the state," Gehlot said in a statement.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

"In such a situation, it is unbearable for me that there should be any crisis on IPL matches in the state and cricket suffers loss. Therefore, to save the state's cricket and cricket players from this situation, I voluntarily resign from the post of RCA president."

He said after the change of government in Rajasthan, action against RCA was started with malicious intent.

Gehlot said that he got to know that a no-confidence motion has also been moved against him.

"In this regard, all I have to say is that no officer or member of RCA discussed with me nor expressed disagreement on any issue, otherwise I would have already tendered my resignation."

Besides sealing the RCA office, the Rajasthan Sports Council had also written to the concerned bank to freeze the state cricket body's accounts over non-payment of dues of over 40 crore.

Former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that Vaibhav has resigned from his post after being upset with the state government's behaviour. He said that action against RCA cannot be justified.

"He (Vaibhav) has resigned because he was upset with the behaviour of the government. There was no need to bring a no-confidence motion. If the government itself had expressed its sentiment that we want you to step down, then resignation would have come.

"Politics is going on. If the government changes, who will become the new president (of RCA)? How do we take possession? They want to capture. They have no feelings for cricket in their hearts and minds. Had it been so, proper action would have been taken. The action that has been taken (against RCA) cannot be called appropriate," the former CM said.

The MoU between RCA and Rajasthan State Sports Council (RSSC) concerning the SMS stadium had expired on February 22. RSSC had served a notice to the RCA for handing over the property on Friday, but it did not happen.

RCA asked RSSC to extend the time period of the MoU. RSSC refused to do so and took possession of SMS Stadium and RCA Academy on Friday.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now!
Catch all the Latest Cricket News, India vs England Live ScoreLive Cricket Score and IPL 2024 Schedule match updates along with Cricket Schedule, WPL 2024 and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 26, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On