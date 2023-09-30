Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Cricket / RCB appoint Big Bash winner Luke Williams as WPL Head Coach

RCB appoint Big Bash winner Luke Williams as WPL Head Coach

ByHT Sports Desk
Sep 30, 2023 11:54 AM IST

Williams guided the Adelaide Strikers to their first Women’s Big Bash League crown in 2022-2023 after two runners-up finishes.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) has roped in Australia’s Luke Williams as the head coach for the RCB women’s team for WPL. The 43-year-old Adelaide-born former cricketer has played first-class cricket for South Australia. In his four-season stint as a head coach of Adelaide Strikers, Williams guided the team to their first Women’s Big Bash League crown in 2022-2023 after two runners-up finishes.

File image of Luke Williams during his time at Adelaide Strikers(RCB)

Associated with Southern Brave as their assistant coach, Luke, with a performance-oriented vision turned the fortunes and guided the team to their first-ever Women’s Hundred Championship.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

He also spent four years with South Australian Scorpions in the Women’s National Cricket League (50 overs) and guided them to runner-up position on two occasions. He was the head coach of Australia A side that toured England earlier this year.

On the occasion Prathmesh Mishra, Chief Commercial Officer, Diageo India, and Chairman of RCB, said, "I extend a heartfelt welcome to Luke Williams as he takes the reins of the RCB women's team. With his expertise and leadership, our goal is to embody the spirit of Royal Challengers Bangalore, to play bold and embark on a journey filled with determination, passion, and a relentless pursuit of excellence, aiming to make our fans and supporters proud."

“I am thrilled to have been provided this opportunity with RCB and can’t wait to get started with the team’s preparations for the second season of the WPL. I look forward to working with a playing group that will host a number of the most exciting players in Indian and world cricket as we look to bring a bold and exciting style of play and success to our huge and passionate fan base,” Williams expressed his excitement on joining the RCB Women’s Team.

RCB is excited with the opportunities that lie ahead and is actively working towards building a strong and competitive women’s cricket team for the upcoming seasons. RCB remains committed to our pursuit of excellence on and off the field.

Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!
Catch all the Latest World Cup news and Live score along with World Cup Schedule and Asian Games 2023 related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Sports Desk

At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more....view detail

Topics
royal challenger bangalore ipl
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP