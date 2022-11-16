'There is a little concern with...': RCB coach Hesson shares huge update on Glenn Maxwell's availability for IPL 2023

After a bitter-sweet season in the Indian Premier League (IPL), Faf du Plessis-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) opted to release five players from their squad in the lead-up to the mini-auction for the forthcoming edition of the cash-rich league. Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell, who is expected to be out of action for a lengthy period, was retained by the Virat Kohli-starrer franchise for the 2023 edition of the cash-rich league.

Maxwell fractured his left fibula in a freak incident during a birthday party of a friend, who turned 50 in Melbourne. The Australian all-rounder will miss the One Day International (ODI) series between Australia and England. The RCB star will also miss the Big Bash League after suffering a broken leg. However, Maxwell is set to join the RCB camp ahead of the IPL 2023.

RCB's Director Of Cricket Mike Hesson has shared a crucial update about Maxwell's availability after the conclusion of the retention phase. "There is a little concern with Glenn Maxwell, heading to the retention phase with a broken leg. We wish him a speedy recovery. We have information that he will be back well before the IPL (next year)," Hesson said in a video uploaded by RCB on Wednesday.

Maxwell smashed 301 runs for RCB in 13 matches last season. RCB coach Hesson also hailed veteran wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik for excelling in the finisher's role last season. Karthik received an India call-up after his spectacular performances for RCB in the IPL 2022. The senior batter also plied his trade with Team India at the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia.

"We are pretty comfortable with our top-order with Faf, Virat and Finn Allen and Rajat Patidar. We see a really strong top-order which we can maneuver around. DK, he was terrific for us last year in the finishing role and then obviously playing for India, forcing his case so well. We are really looking forward to having him. The finishing guy with the experience he brings is really valuable," Hesson added.

