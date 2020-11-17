RCB issues clarification after Virat Kohli gets trolled for Diwali message

cricket

Updated: Nov 17, 2020, 15:35 IST

Royal Challengers Bangalore on Monday gave a clarification on their official Twitter account on questions raised by fans over the alleged display of firecrackers during Virat Kohli’s birthday celebrations. The controversy sprung up after RCB captain Kohli shared a video on his Twitter on the Diwali eve in which he asked people of India to protect the environment and refrain from bursting crackers.

But the Twitterati questioned Kohli on the display of firecrackers that were seen in his birthday video which was posted on November 5th on RCB Twitter page.

The RCB franchise, on Monday, in a tweet, explained that the firecrackers clip in the video was an archival footage of UAE’s Flag Day celebrations.

Hope you are all enjoying a happy and peaceful Diwali with family and friends.🪔 To clarify, the fireworks shown in RCB’s recent celebratory video was archival footage of UAE's Flag Day celebrations. RCB continues to work hard to protect the environment like we’ve over the years. — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) November 16, 2020

“Hope you are all enjoying a happy and peaceful Diwali with family and friends. To clarify, the fireworks shown in RCB’s recent celebratory video was archival footage of UAE’s Flag Day celebrations,” RCB wrote in a tweet.

“RCB continues to work hard to protect the environment like we’ve over the years,” the tweet further said.

Also read: Virat Kohli gets quarantined in Australia, shares photo

Meanwhile, RCB finished at the no. 4 position in IPL 2020 after losing to Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Eliminator by 6 wickets. Kohli has now travelled with the Indian team to Australia for the upcoming series. He is currently placed under quarantine in Australia. The first ODI between India and Australia will be played in Sydney on November 27th.