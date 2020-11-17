Virat Kohli gets quarantined in Australia, shares photo

cricket

Updated: Nov 17, 2020, 12:48 IST

Virat Kohli & Co have arrived Australia for the upcoming bilateral series, starting from November 27. All the players are currently serving a 14-day mandatory quarantine.

Meanwhile, captain Virat Kohli took to his social media account and shared a selfie where he could be seen spending some leisure time in isolation. He wrote, “Quarantine diaries. Un-ironed T-shirt, comfortable couch and a good series to watch.”

Quarantine diaries. Un-ironed T-shirt, comfortable couch and a good series to watch. 👌 pic.twitter.com/Yr26mHYCOL — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) November 17, 2020

After leading the Indian side in the limited-over series and the first Test in Adelaide, Virat Kohli will will return to India to attend the birth of his child.

All the Team India members have tested negative for the first of many COVID-19 tests upon their arrival in Australia. Following the test results, they have been given access to begin their training session.

Indian left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja shared a video on Twitter where he could be seen sweating it out in the nets. He wrote, “Work all winter, shine all summer. #teamindia.”

Work all winter, shine all summer. #TeamIndia 💪

Song credit- Wiz Khalifa pic.twitter.com/pQCKwcDa6A — Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) November 16, 2020

Batsman Mayank Agarwal also shared a picture from the training session and wrote, “Back with the blues. The feeling of donning the blues is inexpressible. Looking forward to the next few months!”

Back with the blues! 👊🏻



The feeling of donning the blues is inexpressible. Looking forward to the next few months! 🙌🏻🇮🇳#TeamIndia #DownUnder pic.twitter.com/PgxdM6tSJz — Mayank Agarwal (@mayankcricket) November 15, 2020

Shreyas Iyer shared a video from the gym session where he could be seen one legged squat. He wrote, “Can’t you see that I’m in my element!”

India will begin the Australia tour from November 27 with the ODI series. The first two games will be played in Sydney, on November 27 and 29 respectively. The final ODI will be held in Canberra on December 2. The ODIs will be followed by three T20Is starting from December 4.

The Test series – Border-Gavaskar Trophy – will begin on December 17. The first match in Adelaide will be a day-night affair, followed by the Boxing Day Test match at Melbourne.