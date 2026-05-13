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RCB served caution after barely scraping past MI, told to make variety of changes; Venkatesh Iyer amongst players named

RCB are in a strong position in the playoff race, but have been warned about making the right personnel decisions at this point in the season. 

Published on: May 13, 2026 02:44 pm IST
Written by Kartikay Dutta
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Royal Challengers Bengaluru are sitting in a relatively comfortable place in the race for the playoffs, but when the table is as crowded as it is promising to be this time around in IPL 2026, teams cannot risk letting that comfort become complacency. Despite a win over Mumbai Indians in Raipur this weekend, former Indian seamer Zaheer Khan has called for a host of changes to ensure that RCB remain fresh and competitive, having used a very limited core of players thus far in the season.

Rajat Patidar reacts after his dismissal in Raipur. (ANI Pic Service)

Particularly, speaking on Cricbuzz, Zaheer called for an extra seamer to be brought into the team. With Josh Hazlewood going through something of a lean patch, certainly by his standards, Zaheer suggested a return could be warranted for Jacob Duffy to supplement the Australian seamer and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

"The way that the Raipur pitch played, there might some uneven bounce, there might be more help for fast bowlers there. So, they can think of a change,” said Zaheer. “Now it remains to be seen whether they bring in an Indian pacer, or an overseas pacer. If they consider an overseas pacer, then the combination will be a bit different. But that won't be too bad.”

Overseas batting stars told to make way

RCB are not a team who enjoy making too many changes to a settled team if they can help it, but with the race for the playoffs and the top two in particular tightening up, this is the best time in the season to try and experiment with the options they have at hand. Whether Zaheer’s former franchise will pull the trigger against KKR in Raipur might come down to the faith they have in their bench strength.

 
josh hazlewood zaheer khan royal challengers bangalore
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill.
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill.
Home / Cricket News / RCB served caution after barely scraping past MI, told to make variety of changes; Venkatesh Iyer amongst players named
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