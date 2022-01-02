Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
RCB share epic tweet on Team India's 'dominance' in Tests with incredible stat, fans hail 'King Kohli'

Fans of the franchise couldn't keep calm as they collectively hailed Virat Kohli for the massive feat at that Team India achieved. 
India's bowler Mohammed Shami, right, celebrates with teammates after bowling South Africa's batsman Aiden Markram for 1 run, during the fourth day of the Test Cricket match between South Africa and India at Centurion Park in Pretoria, South Africa, Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021(AP)
Published on Jan 02, 2022 02:26 PM IST
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Sunday shared an epic tweet highlighting Team India's outright dominance in Test cricket over the last six years with an incredible stat and fans of the franchise couldn't keep calm as they collectively hailed Virat Kohli for the massive feat. 

With pictures of Team India celebrating their victories in 2021, RCB shared a post which showed that Kohli's men finished a calendar year as the No.1 ranked Test team for the sixth consecutive year in a row.

The streak started in 2016, a year after Kohli had taken over the captaincy from MS Dhoni. Over the next two years, India displayed impressive dominance at home before going outside Asia to script two of their most memorable Test series win - the 2018/19 and 2020/21 series win in Australia. 

“Finishing on Top for six consecutive years. This is some dominance by #TeamIndia - the undisputed no. one in Tests. #PlayBold #ICCRankings,” tweeted RCB. 

Here is how fans reacted…

India had finished as No.1 in Tests in 2021 after their home series win against New Zealand by a margin of 1-0. India eventually wrapped up their most memorable year in Test cricket breaching another fortess, Centurion, as they beat South Africa by 113 runs earlier this week.

Looking back at India's phenomenal 2021, Kohli told BCCI.tv, "New Year is a very good time to look back and analyse how you played your cricket. And I think we played some outstanding cricket, not just this year, but over the last two three years, especially overseas. We are a side who are getting better and gaining more confidence with how much cricket we play. It feels amazing to be 1-0 up. Sets up wonderfully for the Wanderers."

India will now aim to win their maiden Test series in South Africa when they take on an out-of-sorts South African side in Johannesburg Test that begins January 3.

