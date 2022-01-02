'They'll definitely get chances': Chetan Sharma hints at domestic stalwart's ODI return; names 3 youngsters in fray

Chairman of selectors Chetan Sharma on Friday named three uncapped Indians who were part of the discussion for the ODI series against South Africa before admitting that their opportunities will come in the future.

Sharma, while revealing the 18-member squad for the three-match ODI series, said that the selection committee took into consideration the performance of players in the domestic cricket following which young talents in Ruturaj Gaikwad and Venkatesh Iyer were named for the series.

"All five of us believe in domestic cricket. A lot of youngsters have already come in the side on domestic cricket performances, especially like Ruturaj, Venkatesh Iyer. Washington Sundar did very well after his injury, came back and performed in domestic cricket, and he made his place in the Indian side for ODIs," Sharma said.

The former Indian cricketer then revealed the names of the four uncapped players who were part of the discussion owing to their splendid performance in the Vijay Hazare Trophy and Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

"A few other young players we discussed are Ravi Bishnoi, Rishi Dhawan, who did well in domestic cricket, in Mushtaq Ali as well as in Vijay Hazare. They will definitely get their chances in future (because of load management). Another dashing batsman Shahrukh Khan was also discussed, Harshal Patel and Avesh Khan also," he said.

Rishi emerged as the second-highest run-getter behind Gaikwad in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021/22, scoring 458 runs in eight innings for Himachal Pradesh at 76.33 with five half-centuries. He also picked 16 wickets in the tournament to finish as the third-higehst wicket-taker.

Shahrukh, who plays for Tamil Nadu in the domestic circuit, registered a second consecutive Syed Mushtaq Ali season as a finisher. He had scored 88 runs at a strike rate of 220 in the 2020/21 season and scored 101 runs at a strike rate 157.81 this season.

Avesh Khan, who was the sceond-highest wicket-taker in IPL 2021, finished with nine wickets at just 12 in five innings in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy while Bishnoi picked eight wickets in six matches at 19.50.

Harshal, who was the Purple Cap winner of IPL 2021, was also in the mix for the ODI series, had made his India debut in the home T20I series against New Zealand where he picked four wickets in two matches at just 12.75.