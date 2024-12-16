Bengaluru [India], : Royal Challengers Bengaluru women's captain Smriti Mandhana expressed happiness with the team's picks during the Women's Premier League mini-auction, saying that it has made team more "dynamic" and "ready for all challenges". RCB skipper Mandhana feels squad more "dynamic" after picks at WPL 2025

The defending champions of the WPL, Royal Challengers Bengaluru , have reinforced their squad with a meticulously crafted strategy during the WPL mini-auction, a franchise release said. With their four domestic picks, RCB has strengthened their roster with players who bring versatility, depth, and a competitive edge, while staying true to their bold and fearless brand of cricket.

"I am really happy with the auction picks; we have got what we were looking for, making the team more dynamic and ready for all challenges and situations. I am thrilled to have Prema Rawat, Joshitha VJ, Raghvi Bist, and Jagravi Pawar, who have done exceptionally well in the domestic circuit, and I cannot wait to join the girls in the dressing room and give our best for the RCB fans," Mandhana said, according to the release.

Among their notable acquisitions is Prema Rawat, a skilled leg-spin all-rounder bought for ₹1.2 crore, whose control and consistency add a crucial dimension to RCB's spin department, the release said.

Joining her are pace-bowling all-rounders Joshitha VJ, Raghvi Bist, and Jagravi Pawar, each acquired for ₹10 lakh, it added.

Heading into the auction, RCB had ₹3.25 crore in their purse and four slots to fill. All of these slots have been occupied by promising players from the domestic circuit, carefully selected to enhance RCB's established core and ensure a more dynamic and balanced squad.

RCB's 2024 title-winning season was marked by standout performances from players like Ellyse Perry, who clinched the Orange Cap with 347 runs, and Shreyanka Patil, who secured the Purple Cap with 13 wickets. In October, RCB made a significant move to further strengthen their squad by trading in England's star top-order batter Danni Wyatt-Hodge, renowned for her composure under pressure, the release said.

Smriti Mandhana , Sabbineni Meghana, Richa Ghosh, Ellyse Perry, Georgia Wareham, Shreyanka Patil, Asha Sobhana, Sophie Devine, Renuka Singh, Sophie Molineux, Ekta Bisht, Kate Cross, Kanika Ahuja, Danni Wyatt , Prema Rawat , Joshitha VJ , Raghvi Bist , Jagravi Pawar .

