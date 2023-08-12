RCB Twitter account gets deactivated abruptly, then returns with crazy followers glitch as fan theories run wild

The fans of Royal Challengers Bangalore were in for a big shock on Saturday, as the club's Twitter account vanished suddenly during the morning hours. The abrupt deactivation of the account left followers taken aback, and speculations quickly began on the potential reasons behind the move. RCB's account had been significantly active until last night, and many wondered if it was a strategic step to revamp the account.

Virat Kohli during an IPL match for Royal Challengers Bangalore(IPL)

Interestingly, the franchise's account on Instagram was active still, with the same profile picture and name as Twitter account before the deactivation, which hinted that it might be accidental. Three years ago, RCB had changed their logo ahead of the 2020 season, which preceded a significant social media build-up from the franchise. And indeed, that was the case as the Twitter account was restored after some time.

However, with fans being kept in dark over the exact reasons for the deactivation throughout RCB's absence on Twitter, social media was abuzz with reactions and memes about what could have prompted the deactivation.

The account did return, but with a bizarre followers glitch.

The account had followers in double digits when it returned (Twitter)

The 2023 edition of Indian Premier League (IPL) witnessed RCB facing disappointment again, as they fell short of securing a playoff berth. In a playoff race that went till the final day of group stage, the team concluded the season in the 6th position with a total of 14 points, prolonging their pursuit for a coveted maiden IPL trophy.

However, amidst the mixed outcomes of the season, a significant silver lining emerged in the form of Virat Kohli's resurgent performance. The star cricketer, who had encountered a few fluctuations in his form in recent times, demonstrated a remarkable return to his batting prowess – over the course of 14 games, Kohli accumulated an impressive tally of 639 runs.

RCB captain Faf du Plessis also enjoyed a stellar season with the bat, scoring 730 runs in 14 matches for the side. He stood second in the list of highest run-getters, while Kohli was fourth. However, middle-order batting issues plagued RCB yet again in the season, and the absence of Rajat Patidar – who emerged as one of their key batters in 2022 – further added to their woes this year.

