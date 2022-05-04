IPL 2022 Live Score, RCB vs CSK: Virat Kohli in focus as Royal Challengers Bangalore meet MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2022 Live Score: The Royal Challengers Bangalore will be aiming to bring their campaign back in track after enduring three-successive defeats in the 2022 Indian Premier League when the side takes on the Chennai Super Kings on Wednesday. The CSK made a strong comeback in their previous game against Sunrisers Hyderabad, as Mahendra Singh Dhoni returned as captain of the side and steered the Super Kings to a 13-run victory. This was CSK's third victory in the tournament and even though the side faces an uphill task to qualify for the playoffs, the franchise's fans will hoping for a miraculous turnaround under Dhoni. The RCB team management, meanwhile, will hope for an improved batting performance from the side when they face CSK.