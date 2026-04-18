RCB vs DC IPL 2026 Live Score: Hometown reunions for Virat Kohli and KL Rahul; Delhi try to breach fortress Chinnaswamy

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals, IPL 2026 LIVE Score: At the moment, the Indian Premier League is beginning to look like a very stratified, disjointed table – there are teams struggling to piece together any amounts of good cricket, teams which are overperforming, teams which have quality but are flawed, and then a couple of teams who look absolutely unbeatable, especially if the conditions are in their favour. ...Read More

Royal Challengers Bengaluru are defending champions and are playing like it – five matches, four wins, and three out of three on their home patch at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. In a near-perfect season last year, their home form was the one small concern, and the thing they needed to work on entering the fresh season. They have done just that – with five matches in Bengaluru, they have already racked up three wins.

There is a chance to make it four, but to do so, they will need to come good against a team that beat them at this venue last year, Delhi Capitals. With the talismanic KL Rahul playing a near-perfect chase from the middle order in that match, he returns to his hometown, this time on his birthday – some would say the stars are aligning for Rahul to kickstart the middle portion of DC's season. After two wins early, they lost two games they would have fancied themselves in, losing chases from comfortable positions.

In RCB, they have a team which looks completely incapable of losing a game when batting second. The best hope for teams against RCB is usually to restrict them and then play the matchups to hunt them down, but this is also a team capable of batting first and hammering 240, as they did against MI, or 250, as they did against CSK. There is hardly a weakness in this team, and they will start every match as favourites.

DC have the talent, and the bowling ability and batting quality to stay competitive in every match – but at 2-2, that's not good enough, and will need that extra oomph. With plenty on the line, should make for a thriller.