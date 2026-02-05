RCB vs DC LIVE Score, WPL 2026 Final: Mandhana, Voll counterattack; Henry removes Harris
RCB-W vs DC-W LIVE Cricket Score: Chinelle Henry struck in the second over, removing RCB opener Grace Harris (9). Earlier, Delhi Capitals posted 203/4 in 20 overs, courtesy of a strong finish from Henry (35*) and Laura Wolvaardt (44).
RCB-W vs DC-W LIVE Cricket Score: Chinelle Henry struck in the second over, removing opener Grace Harris (9) as Royal Challengers Bengaluru chase 204 runs in the WPL 2026 final. Delhi will look to break Smriti Mandhana's ongoing partnership with Voll. Earlier, Henry went on a rampage, building a late partnership with Laura Wolvaardt as Delhi Capitals posted 203/4 in 20 overs. Henry remained unbeaten at 35* off 15 balls, laced with four fours and two sixes, striking at 233.33. Meanwhile, Wolvaardt lost her wicket on the final ball due to a runout, scoring 44 off 25 balls. Henry's late cameo saw her destroy Nadine de Klerk for 24 runs in the 19th over, smashing four fours and a maximum. Earlier, Jemimah Rodrigues lost her wicket after getting a half-century. Nadine de Klerk ended Lizelle Lee's early onslaught, removing the Delhi Capitals opener for 37 off 30 balls. Meanwhile, Arundhati Reddy struck in the sixth over, dismissing Shafali Varma (20). Initially, RCB skipper Smriti Mandhana won the toss and opted to bowl. Delhi Capitals are in their fourth consecutive WPL final, a familiar position filled with heartbreak. (FOLLOW WPL 2026 FINAL LIVE SCORECARD here)...Read More
RCB - 71/1 (7); Target - 204
Charani tosses it up, and Voll hammers it over mid off for a four, and thent akes a single. Mandhana also takes on Charani and carves it between cover point and extra cover for a four! SHOT! The over ends with a streak of singles.
Mandhana takes on Nandani!
A full delivery by Nandani and Mandhana clatters it wide of midwicket for a four. Ends the over with a six, swept over deep backward square leg!
RCB - 59/1 (6); Target - 204
Voll counterattacks!
A good length delivery by Kapp, and Voll defends it, no run. Another dot and then Voll pulls her over the wicketkeeper for a four. Another dot and then another four, this time Voll drives her late for the boundary. Kapp ends the over with a dot.
RCB - 25/1 (3); Target - 204
OUT!!!
OUT!! A good length delivery by Henry, on middle. Harris ends up sending it missing it, and it htis the middle stump!
Harris b Henry 9 (7)
RCB - 9/1 (1.1); Target - 204
Harris b Henry 9 (7)
RCB - 9/0 (1); Target - 204
Kapp begins wih a dot, followed by a full length delivery, outside off. Harris drives her past the fielder at point for a four! Then its another dot, followed by another four, this time gets a thick leading edge past the wicketkeeper! Kapp can only smile!
She responds with a dot and then Harris takes a single.
She responds with a dot and then Harris takes a single.
Action resumes!
The run chase begins! Mandhana and Harris to open for RCB. Kapp to bowl the first over.
DC - 203/4 (20)
RCB Women vs DC Women WPL 2026 Final Live Cricket Score: Henry is on a rampage! She slams Satghare in the third delivery for a six over long-off! SHOT!
Then she takes a single, 50 partnership with Wolvaardt. A low full toss and Wolvaardt calmly creams it over point for a four! 200-up for DC! A low full toss and Wolvaardt sends it to long-off and goes for the single, then comes back for a double. Run out!
Wolvaardt run out Reddy/Richa 44 (25)
24 runs leaked!
A full delivery by De Klerk, on leg. henry clobbers it to square leg ropes for a four! Then its a wide, followed by another four, this time to long-off! Another four, cut to extra cover, followed by another four again! This time over midwicket.
She doesn't just stop there! Then launches a short delivery for a six, over deep backward square leg. Ends the over with a single.
DC - 188/3 (19)
She doesn't just stop there! Then launches a short delivery for a six, over deep backward square leg. Ends the over with a single.
DC - 164/3 (18)
SIX! WOLVAARDT TAKES CONTROL!
A full delivery by Reddy and Wolvaardt hammers it over deep midwicket for a six! SHOT!
A full delivery by Reddy and Wolvaardt hammers it over deep midwicket for a six! SHOT!
Satghare removes Jemimah!
Satghare strikes! A full on leg and Jemimah goes low for the sweep, ends up sending it to deep backward square leg for a catch!
Jemimah c De Klerk b Satghare 57 (37)
DC - 148/3 (16)
Jemimah c De Klerk b Satghare 57 (37)
Fifty for Jemimah!
Jemimah takes a single to get to her fifty! Then Wolvaardt ends the over with a six, smacks De Klerk to deep square leg.
DC - 140/2 (15)
Jemimah counterattacks!
Shreyanka tosses it full, outside off. Jemimah goes for the cover drive, four! Then its a dot, followed by aother four, between long on and deep midwicket. Another dot and then another four, this time Jemimah cuts it through backward point. Ends the over with a single.
DC - 113/2 (12)
DC - 100/2 (11)
RCB Women vs DC Women WPL 2026 Final Live Cricket Score: 100-up for DC!
Six runs conceded in the 11th over and Reddy also keeps it tight. Jemimah (21*) and Wolvaardt (15*) are building a partnership here.
De Klerk removes Lee!
RCB Women vs DC Women WPL 2026 Final Live Cricket Score: Lee sends it high and Harris takes it!
A full delivery by De Klerk and wide of off. Lee ends up lobbing it high, and Harris takes it safely!
Lee c Harris b De Klerk 37 (30)
Arundhati strikes!
A good delivery by Reddy and Shafali goes for the pull shot. The ball goes high and gets a top edge for the wicketkeeper, who takes a catch!
Shafali c Richa b Arundhati 20 (13)
DC - 49/1 (5.5)
Shafali c Richa b Arundhati 20 (13)
Stumping appeal!
WHAT WAS EVEN GOING ON HERE! IT WAS CLEAR EVEN WITHOUT REPLAYS! A bouncer from Satghare and Shafali loses her balance. It goes past her and Richa collects, and breaks the stumps. Umpire goes for the review, UltraEdge confirms no edge, and then the TV umpire goes through multiple takes and camera options to reaxh his final decision. THIS WAS WEIRD!
6-6! Lee takes on Satghare!
Satghare overpitches, Lee clobbers her over long-off for a six! Then pulls her in the next ball, over deep midwicket for another six!
DC - 21/0 (3.2)
DC - 8/0 (2)
Another strong over for RCB as Satghare keeps it super tight, concedes only three runs against Shafali (5*) and Lee (3*). DC need to increase the tempo soon!
Strong start for Bell!
A good length delivery by Bell to begin with, Lee taps it to cover, dot. Another dot and then Lee takes a single, pulled to backward square leg. The over ends with back-to-back singles and then a four, creamed to extra cover!
DC - 5/0 (1)
Action begins!
Lee and Shafali open for Delhi. Bell to bowl the first over for RCB.
National anthem time!
The players are in the middle and now its time for the national anthem!
Lauren Bell opens up on her maiden IPL season
RCB Women vs DC Women WPL 2026 Final Live Cricket Score: Speaking after toss, RCB star Bell said, “(On her maiden IPL season) I'm just trying to take it all in and just enjoy it. It's been very full on, but I've loved it. And, I'm really excited for tonight. Playing in franchise cricket, I'd actually have to be pretty adaptable and flexible and do what the team needs of you. It's been really good for me and it's a great experience playing with a different captain, different coach. (On her bowling this season) I think I'm just really glad that my powerplay stuff has been so good and I've been able to provide for the team and put in performances. I'm really happy with my control, which is something that I've worked really hard over the last one or two years. So, I'm just really happy with it.”
“(On the break between the last group stage match and the final) It is a long break, but we've played a lot of cricket and nothing changes between our last game and now. We had a bit of time off and then we've come back and we've had three really strong training sessions. I think we're ready to go. And if we play the same cricket we've played throughout this tournament, I think, we'll give DC a really good game. (Playing in front of a packed crowd) I think these opportunities, you don't get those in your career. So I'm just going to take it all in. Hopefully I'm on the right side of the result. But yeah, I'm just going to enjoy playing in front of this crowd and hopefully put on a good show”, she further added.
Spotlight on Malaika
Malaika Arora Khan has taken centre stage and is dancing to Bollywood songs.
Playing XIs
RCB - Grace Harris, Smriti Mandhana(c), Georgia Voll, Richa Ghosh(w), Radha Yadav, Nadine de Klerk, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Sayali Satghare, Shreyanka Patil, Lauren Bell
DC - Lizelle Lee(w), Shafali Verma, Laura Wolvaardt, Jemimah Rodrigues(c), Marizanne Kapp, Chinelle Henry, Niki Prasad, Sneh Rana, Minnu Mani, Shree Charani, Nandani Sharma
DC - Lizelle Lee(w), Shafali Verma, Laura Wolvaardt, Jemimah Rodrigues(c), Marizanne Kapp, Chinelle Henry, Niki Prasad, Sneh Rana, Minnu Mani, Shree Charani, Nandani Sharma
What did the captains say?
Speaking after winning the toss, RCB skipper Mandhana said, "We'll like to field first today. That's been the trend in the tournament. We are playing with the same XI. (On the break) It's been brilliant. We had a good time off, the last 2-3 days we came back together and practised together. We've all had a chat about the challenge. Nothing changes for us today. The excitement level is high."
Meanwhile, DC captain Jemimah said, "It's better to lose the toss in such big games. We are going with the same team.We've kept it very simple, kept our plans simple. We played the Eliminator here, so we know what it's going to like like."
Meanwhile, DC captain Jemimah said, "It's better to lose the toss in such big games. We are going with the same team.We've kept it very simple, kept our plans simple. We played the Eliminator here, so we know what it's going to like like."
Toss time!
RCB win the toss and opt to bowl!
Jemimah opens up on her WPL form
Speaking to reporters, Jemimah said, "I was trying way too hard. And the last two games, I just let go. I backed myself, didn't even go and practice because I was tying to hit every ball perfectly and get everything right. I remember one of the interviews I heard, it's like the butterfly, the more desperate you are, the more further it goes away. But the more you just let go, it comes and sits on your shoulder. And that's what I did."
Shafali-Lee vs Bell contest
For DC, Shafali and Lee will have a battle against Bell. She is a new-ball threat and her late outswing is key. She got 116 dots this season, most for any bowler.
Focus on Vastrakar
Vastrakar's time in the sidelines finally came to an end in the final league game. She didn't bowl and wasn't needed to bat. RCB are expected to stick to her tonight!
Harris, Mandhana vs Kapp
Harris boasts a strike rate of 180.95 this season and Mandhana is only 10 runs short of 300. But against Kapp, they have a tough task. Kapp has removed them a combined 13 times in T20s.
Mandhana ready for WPL final
RCB's last game was on January 29 and they had a huge break since then. Speaking to reporters, RCB captain Mandhana said, "I'm really happy that everyone had that sort of a break and enjoyed it with each other and came back being very fresh. And again, looking forward to the finals because sometimes sitting in the hotel room, not doing much can cause a lot of overthinking. So I'm happy that we had that sort of a break and RCB took us to Goa."
Henry key for DC, RCB rely on Harris
Henry will be key for DC. Her three-for in the Eliminator was stunning, but also went unnoticed, due to Shafali and Lee's opening stand. For RCB. Harris will be key and she has filled in the void left by Perry. She has dominated attacks in the powerplay.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru squad
RCB - Grace Harris, Smriti Mandhana(c), Georgia Voll, Richa Ghosh(w), Radha Yadav, Nadine de Klerk, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Sayali Satghare, Shreyanka Patil, Lauren Bell, Linsey Smith, Dayalan Hemalatha, Prathyoosha Kumar, Gautami Naik, Prema Rawat
Delhi Capitals squad
DC - Lizelle Lee(w),
RCB Women vs DC Women WPL 2026 Final Live Cricket Score: Hello and welcome everyone!
RCB Women vs DC Women WPL 2026 Final Live Cricket Score: RCB-W take on DC-W in the WPL 2026 final tonight and all eyes will be on Mandhana and Jemimah! For DC, they are still chasing their first WPL title. Meanwhile, RCB will be aiming to clinch their second WPL title! Stay tuned folks!