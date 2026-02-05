RCB vs DC LIVE Score, WPL 2026 Final: Mandhana, Voll counterattack; Henry removes Harris

Feb 05, 2026 7:22:19 PM IST

RCB Women vs DC Women WPL 2026 Final Live Cricket Score: Speaking after toss, RCB star Bell said, “(On her maiden IPL season) I'm just trying to take it all in and just enjoy it. It's been very full on, but I've loved it. And, I'm really excited for tonight. Playing in franchise cricket, I'd actually have to be pretty adaptable and flexible and do what the team needs of you. It's been really good for me and it's a great experience playing with a different captain, different coach. (On her bowling this season) I think I'm just really glad that my powerplay stuff has been so good and I've been able to provide for the team and put in performances. I'm really happy with my control, which is something that I've worked really hard over the last one or two years. So, I'm just really happy with it.”

“(On the break between the last group stage match and the final) It is a long break, but we've played a lot of cricket and nothing changes between our last game and now. We had a bit of time off and then we've come back and we've had three really strong training sessions. I think we're ready to go. And if we play the same cricket we've played throughout this tournament, I think, we'll give DC a really good game. (Playing in front of a packed crowd) I think these opportunities, you don't get those in your career. So I'm just going to take it all in. Hopefully I'm on the right side of the result. But yeah, I'm just going to enjoy playing in front of this crowd and hopefully put on a good show”, she further added.