RCB vs DC Live Score, IPL 2023: Royal Challengers Bangalore eye comeback after final ball heartbreak

IPL 2023 RCB vs DC Live Score: After a final ball defeat against Lucknow Super Giants, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will look to return to winning ways as they host Delhi Capitals (DC) in the IPL 2023 clash in Bengaluru on Saturday. Delhi, on the other hand, are yet to open their account in the competition. The team has played four matches so far and have lost all of them with every outing being an one-sided affair. David Warner, Delhi's captain, at the moment is a hot contender for the Orange Cap but he has recieved immense flak for his poor strike-rate, which currently is below 115. If we look at the RCB camp, Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis have done the heavylifting and they were joined by Glenn Maxwell in the previous outing. However, it is their bowling, which looks a bit loose, an area where they would certainly want to improve. Catch the LIVE updates of Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals: