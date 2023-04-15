RCB vs DC Live Score, IPL 2023: Royal Challengers Bangalore eye comeback after final ball heartbreak
IPL 2023 RCB vs DC Live Score: After a final ball defeat against Lucknow Super Giants, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will look to return to winning ways as they host Delhi Capitals (DC) in the IPL 2023 clash in Bengaluru on Saturday. Delhi, on the other hand, are yet to open their account in the competition. The team has played four matches so far and have lost all of them with every outing being an one-sided affair. David Warner, Delhi's captain, at the moment is a hot contender for the Orange Cap but he has recieved immense flak for his poor strike-rate, which currently is below 115. If we look at the RCB camp, Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis have done the heavylifting and they were joined by Glenn Maxwell in the previous outing. However, it is their bowling, which looks a bit loose, an area where they would certainly want to improve. Catch the LIVE updates of Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals:
Apr 15, 2023 12:55 PM IST
RCB vs DC Live Score IPL 2023: Kohli, Du Plessis lead pack
The good news for RCB is Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis doing the bulk of scoring.
Batting at a strike-rate of 173.26, Faf du Plessis has mustered 175 from three matches, and is the leading run-scorer in the RCB camp.
Second in the list is Virat Kohli, who is not very far. The former skipper has accumulated 164 from the same number of matches, at a good strike-rate of almost 150.
The RCB middle-order too has to step up. In the one outing against Kolkata Knight Riders, when it was tested, the middle order collapsed like a pack of cards and the team was bundled out for 123 in 17.4 overs.
Apr 15, 2023 12:46 PM IST
RCB vs DC Live Score IPL 2023: Maxwell prepares for Delhi encounter
Glenn Maxwell smashed a 29-ball 59 against Lucknow Super Giants in the previous encounter and will hope to play a similar innings against Delhi Capitals. Pictures of the Australian all-rounder training ahead of the Delhi clash.
Apr 15, 2023 12:34 PM IST
RCB vs DC Live Score IPL 2023: Both desperate for win
If we look at RCB's campaign, the Faf du Plessis-led unit has lost its course after starting off with a good win. The team have since lost two matches on the trot and will eye to make a comeback.
Delhi Capitals, on the other hand, have failed to register a single win in the four matches they've played. They'll be very eager to open their account but chances once again look slim, considering the RCB batting line-up and Delhi's misfiring batting unit.
Apr 15, 2023 12:01 PM IST
RCB vs DC Live Score IPL 2023: Squads
RCB: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik(w), David Willey, Wayne Parnell, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Karn Sharma, Suyash Prabhudessai, Akash Deep, Michael Bracewell, Sonu Yadav, Wanindu Hasaranga, Finn Allen, Siddarth Kaul, Manoj Bhandage, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Himanshu Sharma
DC: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner(c), Manish Pandey, Yash Dhull, Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Abishek Porel(w), Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Anrich Nortje, Mukesh Kumar, Aman Hakim Khan, Sarfaraz Khan, Praveen Dubey, Ishant Sharma, Rilee Rossouw, Mitchell Marsh, Khaleel Ahmed, Lungi Ngidi, Philip Salt, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Chetan Sakariya, Ripal Patel, Vicky Ostwal
Apr 15, 2023 11:42 AM IST
Hello and good morning everyone! Welcome to our live coverage of today's IPL 2023 match between RCB and DC, in Bengaluru. Stay tuned folks for an exciting match!