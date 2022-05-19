IPL 2022 Live Score RCB vs GT: Virat Kohli in focus as Royal Challengers Bangalore take on Gujarat Titans in crucial tie

IPL 2022 RCB vs GT Live Score: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will hope to eke out a positive result when they lock horns with Gujarat Titans (GT) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 clash at Wankhede Stadium on Thursday evening. A win will boost RCB's chances of qualifying for the play-offs, while Gujarat have already advanced to the last four stage. RCB are currently placed fifth on the points table and have 14 points, the same as Delhi Capitals, who are placed one spot above them. A win will take them to the fourth position and they will have to wait for the result of the clash between Delhi and Mumbai Indians to determine who's advancing to the next stage. Catch the LIVE updates of the IPL 2022 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Titans: