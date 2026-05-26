RCB vs GT LIVE Score, IPL Qualifier 1: Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill fight it out for spot in finals in battle of the best
Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans LIVE Score, IPL 2026 Qualifier 1: The teams have toiled for two long months for a chance to be in this very spot, and in the Himalayas, a big chance for defending champs RCB to book back-to-back finals. In their way, a dangerous and well-rounded GT team.
- 2 Mins agoPlayoff regulars GT try to go the extra mile
- 22 Mins agoRCB gunning for back to back finals
- 42 Mins agoA spot in the finals at stake
- 1 Hr 2 Mins agoHELLO AND WELCOME!
RCB vs GT LIVE Score, IPL Qualifier 1: Two months and 70 matches later, we have made it. A gruelling league stage schedule to figure out who would make the ranks in the top 4 to make it to the playoff stage, for a chance at lifting that IPL trophy, and the last stretch of that journey, the most significant stretch, begins in the heights of the Himalayas tonight. Indian cricket’s king Virat Kohli meeting his much-touted Prince, Shubman Gill, as stars and superstars of the spot prepare for battle knowing that they are but two more wins away from lifting that trophy....Read More
Under Rajat Patidar, RCB have continued the good work they did in 2025 for their inaugural trophy. The narrative weight of that first title, with all its emotions and significance, has settled into the history of the team – but for the first time in six years, they are invested in being the team that goes back-to-back with title wins.
They come across a team that came within literal inches of achieving that in 2023 – Gujarat Titans, since their inception, have missed the playoffs only once in five seasons. Last year, despite having the Orange Cap and Purple Cap holders in their team, they fell short in the Eliminator. This year, they have two bites at the cherry, but will want to ensure they don’t need to use those.
In a year that has been all about powerplay batting and explosive starts at the very top, the two teams in Qualifier 1 don’t have the most dynamic and powerful opening bats, necessarily. But between Kohli, Gill, Sai Sudharsan, and Phil Salt, they have batters who can go at 170-180+ with utmost ease, risk-free and with comfort to set up the base for their true strength to take advantage of.
That advantage being the powerplay bowling – in a season defined by that batting power, the teams who are able to contain the damage and cause enough of their own are automatically those that taste the most success. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Kagiso Rabada are tied on 24 wickets thus far in the season, and removing the opposition’s best batters before they can sink their teeth into games is a big reason for why the teams have done well. Add to this names like Josh Hazlewood and Mohammed Siraj, and you can see why these teams have made it to the top two.
But neither team is perfect, and that’s what makes this a really engrossing contest. GT continue to be top-heavy, even in a season where Washington Sundar has impressed in the middle order: if you can make early inroads, there is every chance that pressure can be piled onto them. Equally, RCB’s own middle-overs bowling has shown signs of creaking, with the likes of Suyash Sharma and Krunal Pandya not having the same kind of year as they did last year. How the GT batting powerplay goes could be crucial.
So a spot in the finals on the line – RCB going for back-to-back appearances, GT hunting for a third in five years. An appetising start to a big week in the hot Indian summer.
RCB vs GT LIVE Score, IPL Qualifier 1: Playoff regulars GT try to go the extra mile
RCB vs GT LIVE Score, IPL Qualifier 1: Winners in 2022, finalists in 2023, out in the Eliminator in 2025 – and now back in the playoffs. GT under Ashish Nehra have made a phenomenal habit of being in the scheme of things late into the tournament, having built an identity as a bowling team, and using that to good effect. They are arguably the most successful team of this decade, alongside RCB, but will be eager to prove that credit with another title to their name. The final on their home turf, don't forget – but have to get there first.
RCB vs GT LIVE Score, IPL Qualifier 1: RCB gunning for back to back finals
RCB vs GT LIVE Score, IPL Qualifier 1: Having made it all the way with a Q1 victory in 2025, RCB are looking at becoming the first team since MI 2019-20 to go for back to back IPL titles.
Confident and self-assured – can you bet against them at the moment?
RCB vs GT LIVE Score, IPL Qualifier 1: A spot in the finals at stake
RCB vs GT LIVE Score, IPL Qualifier 1: The Top 2 within the top 4 is always a goal within a goal in the IPL, given how it allows teams the freedom to make one mistake – although no team likes doing that. Teams know they only need to win twice from here to lift the title – whoever wins tonight will have an anxious six-day wait for the finals ahead of them.
RCB vs GT LIVE Score, IPL Qualifier 1: HELLO AND WELCOME!
RCB vs GT LIVE Score, IPL Qualifier 1: It's time for the playoffs in IPL 2026! A good long season to get us here, and now we know exactly what to expect – but it's the IPL, so do we ever, really? All eyes on Dharamshala, where first-placed RCB play second-placed GT, with intentions of making the finals, and knowledge that a second shot awaits for the losers on the night. Nobody wants to go to Qualifier 2 when the Final is an option – stay tuned!