RCB vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: Rain threatens match as Faf du Plessis and Co. eye final playoff berth

IPL 2023 RCB vs GT Live Score: Royal Challengers Bangalore face Gujarat Titans in Match 70 of IPL 2023, at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday. With their playoff hopes hanging by a thread, RCB need to clinch a win in their final league game and finish with 16 points, if they want to ensure qualification into the playoffs. But it looks like rain could play spoilsport. According to Accuweather, it is expected to be cloudy and there could also be a thunderstorm or two. If the match does get washed out, then both teams will receive a point each and RCB's progression will depend on other results.
Sun, 21 May 2023 04:40 PM
RCB vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: What will happen if the match gets washed out?
If the RCB vs GT match gets washed out, then both teams will receive a point each and Faf du Plessis and Co. will finish the league phase with 15 points instead of 16. A point will mean that RCB will need to depend on other results for playoff qualification. They will require KKR to beat LSG within 17 overs or need SRH to defeat MI.
Sun, 21 May 2023 04:25 PM
RCB vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: Weather report
According to Accuweather, the weather will be mostly cloudy in Bengaluru. There could also be a thunderstorm or two and the temperature is expected to be around 23 degrees Celsius.
Sun, 21 May 2023 04:18 PM
RCB vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: Squads
RCB: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Michael Bracewell, Anuj Rawat(w), Shahbaz Ahmed, Wayne Parnell, Harshal Patel, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Dinesh Karthik, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Himanshu Sharma, Suyash Prabhudessai, Kedar Jadhav, Siddarth Kaul, Wanindu Hasaranga, Josh Hazlewood, Finn Allen, Manoj Bhandage, Akash Deep, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Sonu Yadav
GT: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Dasun Shanaka, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmad, Yash Dayal, Srikar Bharat, Vijay Shankar, Darshan Nalkande, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Shivam Mavi, Matthew Wade, Alzarri Joseph, Abhinav Manohar, Odean Smith, Jayant Yadav, Pradeep Sangwan, Urvil Patel
Sun, 21 May 2023 04:14 PM
