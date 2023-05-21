RCB vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: Rain threatens match as Faf du Plessis and Co. eye final playoff berth

IPL 2023 RCB vs GT Live Score: Royal Challengers Bangalore face Gujarat Titans in Match 70 of IPL 2023, at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday. With their playoff hopes hanging by a thread, RCB need to clinch a win in their final league game and finish with 16 points, if they want to ensure qualification into the playoffs. But it looks like rain could play spoilsport. According to Accuweather, it is expected to be cloudy and there could also be a thunderstorm or two. If the match does get washed out, then both teams will receive a point each and RCB's progression will depend on other results.