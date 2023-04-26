RCB vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2023: Virat Kohli and Co. eye revenge after Eden demolition

IPL 2023 RCB vs KKR Live Score: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will look to keep the winning momentum intact when they lock horns with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the IPL 2023 encounter at the Chinnaswamy Stadium on Wednesday. After enduring an eight-wicket loss against Chennai Super Kings in a high-scoring encounter, RCB have won back-to-back matches and will now aim for a hattrick. Standing in front them will be KKR, who will be desperate to get their campaign back on track. KKR have lost four matches on the trot and find themselves on the bottom half of the table with four points from seven encounters. While Virat Kohli is expected to lead RCB yet again, KKR will once again bank on spinner Suyash Sharma, who had made a fantastic IPL debut against the same opponent earlier this season. Catch the LIVE updates of Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders: