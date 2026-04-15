...
...
Live

RCB vs LSG LIVE Score, IPL 2026: RCB favourites at home against struggling LSG

By Prateek Srivastava
Apr 15, 2026 06:08:19 pm IST

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Lucknow Super Giants Live Cricket Score, IPL 2026: LSG's top order has been a major worry this season, if truth be told.

Advertisement
Despite not fielding in the previous match, Virat Kohli is all set to play today.(AFP)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru host Lucknow Super Giants today at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Match 23 of the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL). There is no doubt whatsoever that Rajat Patidar’s RCB are heading into the match as red-hot favourites. This will be the fifth time they will be in action this season, having won 3 of their previous four matches. Their only defeat came against Rajastan Royals where their batting kind of came a cropper. ...Read More

 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Wed, 15 Apr 2026 06:07:56 pm

    RCB vs LSG, Live Score: The Virat Kohli situation!

    RCB vs LSG, Live Score: Kohli didn't field against Mumbai Indians due to an ankle strain but reports say he has recovered to play today. He scored a 38-ball 50 in that match but he was a bit slow and when he got back to the dugout, he let the world know he was upset. He threw his helmet and gloves in pure anger. So unhappy he was with his performance.

  • Wed, 15 Apr 2026 05:49:15 pm

    RCB vs LSG, Live Score: What about Hazlewood?

    RCB vs LSG, Live Score: The Aussie didn't play against Mumbai Indians and there is no definite word on him for today. But he can't play on and off; for, he will never be able to regain his supremacy. He has not played competitive cricket for months, it may be noted. He now needs a good stretch of matches to get going, well and truly.

  • Wed, 15 Apr 2026 05:35:02 pm

    RCB vs LSG, Live Score: Support for Shami and Bhuvi from across the border!

    RCB vs LSG, Live Score: Former Pakistan fast bowler Tanvir Ahmed believes both should be reconsidered for India in light of their fitness and skills with the ball. Tanvir says age should not get in the way. If a player performs and is in good shape, he should not be considered finished.

    Both are playing today, for different teams though.

  • Wed, 15 Apr 2026 05:22:29 pm

    RCB vs LSG, Live Score: Will Mayank Yadav play today?

    RCB vs LSG, Live Score: He is ready to play and since Avesh Khan has not bowled well in the previous matches, Yadav can very well replace him today. Ashok Sharma has already made waves with his pace this IPL and Yadav must be itching to go. That's exactly how he burst on the scene too a couple of years ago.

  • Wed, 15 Apr 2026 05:12:29 pm

    RCB vs LSG, Live Score: Shami can turn it around!

    RCB vs LSG, Live Score: He is the only player who can really turn it around for LSG. RCB are for sure favourites but Shami can really turn the tables on them. LSG global director of cricket Tom Moody has high hopes from the medium pacer ahead of the encounter. “What makes him good is his durability, his ability to swing the ball early and his pace is up there,” he said.

  • Wed, 15 Apr 2026 05:00:32 pm

    RCB vs LSG, Live Score: Pant a major worry?

    RCB vs LSG, Live Score: In the lead-up to IPL 2026, Rishabh Pant spent some time with Yuvraj Singh to hone his game, on all counts. But so far he has not been himself. He has particularly struggled to hit big shots. There is no ease in his batting anymore. If he struggles as a batter, rest assured, the rest of the team is going to struggle too.

  • Wed, 15 Apr 2026 04:41:55 pm

    RCB vs LSG, Live Score: Pitch, full of runs?

    RCB vs LSG, Live Score: It's is the same pitch where RCB scored 250 against CSK earlier in the league. Expect it again to support batsmen today. RCB's batsmen are in super form and they must be smacking their lips going into the contest. The short boundaries in addition make it a terrible venue for bowlers.

  • Wed, 15 Apr 2026 03:58:22 pm

    RCB vs LSG, Live Score: Hello and welcome!

    RCB vs LSG, Live Score: Hello and welcome to the Match No. 23 of IPL 2026. The match is at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru and that fact alone should give RCB the upper hand. It's expected to be a high-scoring contest. Both teams are kind of top batting heavy. The only difference is RCB's top order is in form, LSG's isn't.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Home / Cricket News / RCB vs LSG LIVE Score, IPL 2026: RCB favourites at home against struggling LSG
 
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.