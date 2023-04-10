RCB vs LSG Live Score, IPL 2023: Bangalore host Kohli vs Rahul showdown
RCB vs LSG Live Score, IPL 2023: Catch the LIVE updates of Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Lucknow Super Giants Today's IPL Match scorecard
IPL 2023 RCB vs LSG Live Score: Faf du Plessis-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will host Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in the IPL 2023 clash on Monday. After a sensational start to the season, RCB faced a heavy defeat in their previous match against Kolkata Knight Riders. The team, however, will back themselves at home, especially after beating Mumbai Indians by 8 wickets earlier. LSG, on the other hand, are currently placed third after winning two out of the three matches they've played so far. However, both their wins have come at home and they will take this opportunity to open their account in away fixtures too. Catch the LIVE updates of Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Lucknow Super Giants:
Follow all the updates here:
-
Mon, 10 Apr 2023 04:19 PM
RCB vs LSG Live Score: What else is hurting RCB
While death bowling has been a concern, the absence of Wanindu Hasaranga, who is currently on national duty, Josh Hazlewood, still recovering from his injury, has compounded RCB's problem. The good news is both the absentees are expected to make a return by this week.
RCB also lost Reece Topley, who injured his shoulder in the match against Mumbai and has been ruled out.
Wayne Parnell has been roped in as Topley's replacement, but is yet to play for the franchise.
-
Mon, 10 Apr 2023 04:08 PM
RCB vs LSG Live Score: Some concern for RCB
Although it's early days but RCB's death bowling has been slightly concerning.
The fact that Kolkata went to pile 204/5 despite being reduced to 89/5 in the 12th over tells a lot about it.
But if we look against Mumbai, the team had then leaked over 13 runs in the final five overs.
-
Mon, 10 Apr 2023 04:00 PM
RCB vs LSG Live Score: What happened in their previous encounter
RCB come into the match after a demoralising 81-run defeat against Kolkata Knight Riders. Batting first Kolkata piled 204/7 in 20 overs, despite packing half their side at 89 in 11.3 overs. Kolkata then bundled up RCB for 123 in 17.4 overs.
LSG, on the other hand, secured a five-wicket win over SRH. Krunal Pandya and introduced as Impact Player Amit Mishra bamboozled Hyderabad batters with their spin as they could only muster 121/8 in 20 overs. Lucknow in response chased down the total in 16 overs.
-
Mon, 10 Apr 2023 03:42 PM
RCB vs LSG Live Score, IPL 2023: Hello and welcome!
Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of the IPL 2023 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow Super Giants. The match will be played at the iconic M Chinnaswamy Stadium and will start at 7:30 pm. The toss will take place half an hour earlier. Stay tuned for all the updates on the match.