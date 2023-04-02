RCB vs MI Highlights, IPL 2023: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis blow Mumbai Indians away as Bangalore win by 8 wickets
- RCB vs MI Highlights, IPL 2023: Royal Challengers Bangalore (172/2) beat Mumbai Indians (171/7) by 8 wickets in Bengaluru
RCB vs MI Highlights, IPL 2023: Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis got Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) off to a flying start in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 as they secured an eight-wicket win over Mumbai Indians (MI) in Bengaluru on Sunday. Chasing 172, Kohli and Du Plessis gave RCB a perfect start as the pair added 148 in 14.5 overs, before Du Plessis was removed by Arshad Khan for 73(43). Cameron Green then packed Dinesh Karthik for 0, before Glenn Maxwell (12* off 3) joined the party. Kohli returned unbeaten on 82 off 49 balls, which include six 4s and five 6s. Earlier, Tilak Verma staged a lone battle and guided Mumbai to 171/7 after being invited to bat first. The Mumbai batter chipped in with an unbeaten 84 off 46 balls and stitched crucial partnership with Nehal Wadhela (21 off 13) and Arshad Khan (15* off 9). He added a 50-run stand with Wadhela after Mumbai were reduced to 48/4 in 8.5 overs. He then added 48 in just 18 balls with Arshad to bail Mumbai out of trouble. Catch the Highlights of Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians:
Follow all the updates here:
-
Sun, 02 Apr 2023 11:21 PM
RCB vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023: Reece Topley dislocates shoulder
Reece Topley, who had to leave the field midway after injuring himself during Mumbai innings, has dislocated his shoulder. With Josh Hazlewood set to miss the first half of the league, this comes as a huge blow for RCB, and we wish him a speedy recovery.
-
Sun, 02 Apr 2023 11:06 PM
RCB vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023: RCB win by 8 wickets
Kohli hits Arshad Khan for a boundary and then wraps the contest in style. Hits the pacer for a six towards long-on to complete RCB's 172-run chase in just 16.2 overs. They win the contest by 8 wickets.
Kohli returns unbeaten on 82 off 49 balls, which include six 4s and five 6s.
Maxwell smashes 12* off 3 balls.
-
Sun, 02 Apr 2023 11:01 PM
RCB vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023: Cameron Green strikes
Rohit Sharma gets Cameron Green in the attack and he too hands Mumbai Indians a wicket. Dinesh Karthik is caught at backward square leg by Tilak Varma as he returns without troubling the scorers.
Maxwell then hits Green for consecutive sixes as 13 runs and a wicket come off the over. RCB: 161/2 (16 overs)
-
Sun, 02 Apr 2023 10:55 PM
RCB vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023: Du Plessis departs for 73
Virat Kohli welcomes Arshad Khan with a six. The bowler drops it full and its easy picking for Kohli, who flicks it wide off mid-on for a six.
Kohli is then dropped in the next ball by Hrithik Shokeen, which results in a double.
Arshad Khan, however, provides Mumbai Indians with the first breakthrough in the over as Faf du Plessis is caught near the fence by Tim David. The RCB skipper returns after scoring 73(43).
Dinesh Karthik is the new batter in. RCB: 148/1 (15 overs)
-
Sun, 02 Apr 2023 10:47 PM
RCB vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023: Kohli hits a SIX
Jofra Archer bowls a short ball, which is easily pulled by Kohli for a SIX.
10 runs come off the over. RCB: 139/0 (14 overs) | need 33 runs in 36 balls
-
Sun, 02 Apr 2023 10:43 PM
RCB vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023: The carnage continues
Jason Behrendorff is also reintroduced in the attack and Kohli welcomes with a boundary before he passes the strike to Du Plessis, who then hits the pacer for a six and follows it up with a four.
16 runs come off the over as RCB reach 129/0 in 13 overs.
-
Sun, 02 Apr 2023 10:38 PM
RCB vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023: Kohli slams 50
Rohit is forced to bring Jofra Archer back in the attack but the show by Kohli and Du Plessis continue. In fact, Kohli also completes his half-century in 38 balls as RCB reach 113/0 in 12 overs.
-
Sun, 02 Apr 2023 10:33 PM
RCB vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023: 100-run partnership
Virat Kohli hits Piyush Chawla for a six, which also brings up the 100-run partnership between him and Du Plessis. 11 runs come from the over as Piyush Chawla completes his quota. He concedes 26 runs but fails to pick a wicket. RCB: 108/0 (11 overs)
-
Sun, 02 Apr 2023 10:29 PM
RCB vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023: Du Plessis slams 50
Faf du Plessis hits Hrithik Shokeen for a six to bring up his fifty. He completes the milestone in 29 balls and then hits another maximum against the spinner.
17 runs come off the over as RCB reach 97/0 at the halfway stage.
-
Sun, 02 Apr 2023 10:25 PM
RCB vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023: Another good over by Piyush Chawla
Virat Kohli welcomes Piyush Chawla with a boundary. Another commanding shot as Kohli has no problem driving a tossed up delivery straight past the bowler.
However, just five runs come off the over as RCB reach 80/0 in 9 overs. Kohli is batting on 32(26), Du Plessis is playing on 44(28).
Chawla has conceded 15 runs in 3 overs.
-
Sun, 02 Apr 2023 10:19 PM
RCB vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023: Faf du Plessis goes berserk
Cameron Green is introduced in the attack and he is hit for a couple of fours by RCB captain Faf du Plessis, who then scoops the final ball for a six. RCB: 75/0 (8 overs)
-
Sun, 02 Apr 2023 10:15 PM
RCB vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023: Another tight over by Piyush Chawla
Another tight over by Piyush Chawla as just five singles come off it. RCB: 58/0 (7 overs)
-
Sun, 02 Apr 2023 10:11 PM
RCB vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023: Authoratative by Virat Kohli
Kohli hits Archer for a boundary. Picks a back of a length delivery, pitched outside off and pulls it over mid-wicket.
Eight runs come off the over as RCB accumulate 53/0 in the powerplay.
-
Sun, 02 Apr 2023 10:08 PM
RCB vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023: Piyush Chawla starts well
Piyush Chawla is introduced in the attack and he starts with a decent over. Du Plessis hits the spinner for a four but only five runs come from the over. RCB: 45/0 (5 overs)
-
Sun, 02 Apr 2023 10:03 PM
RCB vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023: Kohli hits Archer for a 4 and 6
Jofra Archer is introduced in the attack and he is hit for a four by Kohli, who then hits the pacer for a six. RCB: 40/0 (4 overs)
-
Sun, 02 Apr 2023 10:00 PM
RCB vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023: Du Plessis hits back-to-back 6s
Faf du Plessis hits Jason Behrendorff for consecutive sixes. He had earlier hit the pacer for a boundary as 16 runs come off the over. RCB: 30/0 (3 overs)
-
Sun, 02 Apr 2023 09:55 PM
RCB vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023: Kohli hits a four
Arshad Khan will share the new ball with Behrendorff as Kohli hits him for a four. Bowls it straight, with bit of swing as Kohli flicks it towards fine leg for a boundary.
Nine runs come off the over as RCB reach 14/0 in 2 overs.
-
Sun, 02 Apr 2023 09:52 PM
RCB vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023: The chase begins
Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis lead RCB's 172-run chase as Jason Behrendorff concedes five runs in the first over. B
Beherndorff is an Impact Substitute and he comes in place of Suryakumar Yadav.
-
Sun, 02 Apr 2023 09:31 PM
RCB vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians post 171/7
Harshal Patel comes to bowl the final over and is hit for a six by Arshad Khan.
Tilak Varma then hits Harshal for a four, before the seamer delivers a waist height no-ball, which results in a single. One run come off the freehit before Tilak closes the innings with another maximum as Mumbai Indians pile 171/7 in 20 overs.
He returns unbeaten on 84 off 46 balls, which include nine 4s and four 6s. Adds 48(18) for the 8th wicket with Arshad Khan.
-
Sun, 02 Apr 2023 09:23 PM
RCB vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023: Siraj bowls five wides
Mohammed Siraj bowls five wides and is hit for two boundaries by Tilak Varma as 16 runs come off the over. MI reach 149/7 in 19 overs.
-
Sun, 02 Apr 2023 09:14 PM
RCB vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023: Two overs to go!
Tilak Varma hits a length delivery, pitched wide off the off stump for a boundary as MI reach 133/7 in 18 overs.
-
Sun, 02 Apr 2023 09:13 PM
RCB vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023: Good catch by Du Plessis
Harshal Patel comes to bowl the next over and he removes Hrithik Shokeen in the first ball after Faf du Plessis take a sharp catch at mid-off. Moves a few steps back, times his jump perfectly, and holds on to the ball despite going down on the ground. Hrithik falls for 5(3). MI 123/7 (17.1 overs)
-
Sun, 02 Apr 2023 09:05 PM
RCB vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023: Tilak Varma slams 50
Tilak Varma pulls a short delivery by Akash Deep for a maximum and completes his half-century in 32 balls. MI 117/6 (16.1 overs)
-
Sun, 02 Apr 2023 09:01 PM
RCB vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023: Karn Sharma cleans up Tim David
Karn Sharma cleans up Tim David for 4(7). The batter goes for a wild swing and fails to make any connection and the ball knocks the stumps.
Tilak Varma then gets a boundary against the spinner as MI reach 111/6 in 16 overs.
-
Sun, 02 Apr 2023 08:55 PM
RCB vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023: Harshal Patel bowls a tight over
Harshal Patel is reintroduced in the attack and he bowls a tight over. Just three singles come off it as MI reach 102/5 in 15 overs.
-
Sun, 02 Apr 2023 08:49 PM
RCB vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023: Mumbai lose half their side
Nehal Wadhera slogs sweeps Karn Sharma for two maximums on the on-side before the spinner gets rid of him. He is caught by Virat Kohli at long-on as he tried to hit the spinner for third maximum. He falls for 21(13). MI: 99/5 (14 overs)
-
Sun, 02 Apr 2023 08:45 PM
RCB vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023: Tilak leads MI's recovery
Akash Deep is reintroduced in the attack and he is welcomed with a four by Tilak Varma.
The bowler recovers well and concedes just seven runs in his over. MI: 85-4 (13 overs)
-
Sun, 02 Apr 2023 08:39 PM
RCB vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023: Tilak rips apart Maxwell
Glenn Maxwell comes into the attack and he is hit for a six and a four by Tilak Varma as 14 runs come off the over.
16 runs come off the over as MI reach 78/4 (12 overs)
-
Sun, 02 Apr 2023 08:35 PM
RCB vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023: Tilak Varma leads Mumbai's fightback
Tilak Varma welcomes Michael Bracewell with a boundary but the bowler recovers well and concedes just seven runs in the over. MI: 62-4 (11 overs)
-
Sun, 02 Apr 2023 08:30 PM
RCB vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023: Halfway stage
Karn Sharma and Dinesh Karthik combine for a LBW appeal against Nehal Wadhera but the umpire isn't interested. RCB take a review but replay confirms the ball had bounced outside leg stump.
Three runs come off the over as MI reach 55/4 at the halfway stage.
-
Sun, 02 Apr 2023 08:22 PM
RCB vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023: Suryakumar Yadav falls for 15
Michael Bracewell strikes as Suryakumar Yadav hits the ball straight to Shahbaz Ahmed at point. He departs for 15(16).
The umpires signal for a strategic timeout as MI reach 48/4 in 8.5 overs.
-
Sun, 02 Apr 2023 08:18 PM
RCB vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023: Reece Topley leaves the field
Karn Sharma joins the attack and Tilak Varma smartly flicks the ball towards fine leg, which is stopped by Reece Topley, who puts in a good dive. However, he also hurts himself in the process and immediately holds his shoulder. He has also been taken off the pitch.
An update will be shared shortly on the same as we wait for an official word. MI: 43/3 (8 overs)
-
Sun, 02 Apr 2023 08:11 PM
RCB vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023: Harshal Patel comes into the attack
Harshal Patel comes into the attack and he concedes a four against Tilak Varma. The batter reads a back of a length delivery coming on the leg, which is pulled right of short fine leg for a boundary.
Eight runs come off the over. MI: 37/3 (7 overs)
-
Sun, 02 Apr 2023 08:05 PM
RCB vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023: Rohit falls for 1
Akash Deep is introduced in the attack and he gets rid of Rohit Sharma straightaway. The MI skipper, who was dropped in the previous over, fails to capitalise on the second chance as he is caught behind for 1(10).
Tilak Verma the new batter in then hits the pacer for a six as 10 runs and a wicket come off the over. MI: 29/3 (6 overs)
-
Sun, 02 Apr 2023 07:58 PM
RCB vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023: Rohit dropped on 1
Mohammed Siraj comes to bowl his third over and bowls a tight one. He concedes two runs, out of which one was wide, in the first four balls, before Rohit mistimes his shot. The ball skies up in the air and it could have been an easy catch. However, Siraj and Dinesh Karthik collide as they run to complete the catch, while Rohit gets a lucky reprieve. MI: 19/2 (5 overs)
-
Sun, 02 Apr 2023 07:50 PM
RCB vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023: Cameron Green falls cheaply
Cameron Green, the new man in, whacks Reece Topley for a boundary. The bowler then makes a strong response as he cleans Green up with an inswinging yorker. Takes an inside edge before knocking the stumps. He falls for 5(4).
Five runs and a wicket come in the over. MI: 17/2 (4 overs)
-
Sun, 02 Apr 2023 07:46 PM
RCB vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023: Siraj removes Ishan Kishan
Mohammed Siraj removes Ishan Kishan for 10 (13). The batter gets a leading edge and the ball flies high in the air. It looked like it didn't go far, but it is caught by Harshal Patel near the third-man fence. MI: 12/1 (3 overs)
-
Sun, 02 Apr 2023 07:39 PM
RCB vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023: Bangalore miss out on easy opportunity
Reece Topley will share the new ball duties with Siraj and he starts with a half volley outside the off-stump. Ishan leans forward and plays it square off the wicket for a four.
A brilliant piece of fielding by Michael Bracewell, which almost gets the wicket of Rohit Sharma. Ishan plays it towards cover but it is stopped by Bracewell, who dives to his right. Rohit, on the other hand, runs down and covers more than half the pitch before returning to the non-striker end. RCB fail to capitalise on the opportunity.
Ishan hits Topley for another four. Once again square off the wicket as 9 runs come off the over. MI: 11/0 (2 overs)
-
Sun, 02 Apr 2023 07:34 PM
RCB vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023: Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma start cautiously
Ishan Kishan and Rohit Sharma start cautiously as just two singles come off the first over.
-
Sun, 02 Apr 2023 07:29 PM
RCB vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023: Here we go!
Ishan Kishan and Rohit Sharma arrive in the middle to kick-off the proceedings.
Mohammed Siraj will lead the attack for RCB.
-
Sun, 02 Apr 2023 07:24 PM
RCB vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023: Impact substitutes
RCB: Anuj Rawat, Suyash Prabhudessai, Mahipal Lomror, Sonu Yadav, David Willey
MI: Jason Behrendorff, Vishnu Vinod, Shams Mulani, Sandeep Warrier, Ramandeep Singh
-
Sun, 02 Apr 2023 07:11 PM
RCB vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023: Playing XIs
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Glenn Maxwell, Michael Bracewell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(w), Karn Sharma, Harshal Patel, Akash Deep, Reece Topley, Mohammed Siraj
Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Cameron Green, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Jofra Archer, Arshad Khan
-
Sun, 02 Apr 2023 07:01 PM
RCB vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023: RCB opt to bowl
RCB captain Faf du Plessis wins toss, opts to bowl first.
-
Sun, 02 Apr 2023 06:54 PM
RCB vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023: What does Cameron Green bring
Mumbai Indians also have Cameron Green in their camp and he provides depth in both the departments.
-
Sun, 02 Apr 2023 06:43 PM
RCB vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023: Faf du Plessis in good touch
Faf du Plessis, who no longer plays international cricket, finished as the second highest run scorer in the inaugural edition of SA20 league. He will look to replicate a similar performance and lead RCB to their maiden IPL glory.
-
Sun, 02 Apr 2023 06:34 PM
RCB vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023: Glenn Maxwell will be playing
Glenn Maxwell will be part of RCB's playing XI. Sanjay Bangar, RCB's head coach had confirmed the same in the pre-match press conference.
Maxwell recently returned to action in the ODI series against India, which Australia won 2-1, after a leg injury that he sustained last year. The all-rounder has been cleared to play by Cricket Australia (CA).
-
Sun, 02 Apr 2023 06:26 PM
RCB vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023: How did RCB fare last time
RCB had qualified for playoffs last year, where they lost to Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 2 by seven wickets.
Can RCB go all the way this time?
-
Sun, 02 Apr 2023 05:54 PM
RCB vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023: RCB's big miss
RCB's leading wickettaker Wanuindu Hasaranga will be one of the big names, who will miss the encounter.
Hasaranga had claimed 26 wickets from 16 encounters at an economy of 7.54. His best bowling figures in the last season were 5/18.
RCB head coach Sanjay Bangar confirmed that Hasaranga will join the RCB camp on April 9.
-
Sun, 02 Apr 2023 05:37 PM
RCB vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023: Jofra Archer holds key
In the absence of Jasprit Bumrah, the onus to lead the seam attack will be on Jofra Archer. If Mumbai also decide on fielding Jason Behrendorff, then the two can form a deadly pair.
-
Sun, 02 Apr 2023 05:26 PM
RCB vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians hope for a change in fortune
Mumbai Indians are one of the best outfit in IPL 2023, having won the title five times, the most by any IPL franchises.
However, the team had a disappointing 2022 season, which saw the side finish at the bottom with only four wins in 10 matches and will hope for a change in fortune this time around.
-
Sun, 02 Apr 2023 05:08 PM
RCB vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023: Rohit Sharma's status
Mumbai Indians (MI) head coach Mark Boucher has said that skipper Rohit Sharma will be playing the match against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).
Rohit missing a photoshoot featuring all IPL captains in Ahmedabad had put some doubts over Rohit's status.
"Yes, Rohit is fit. He has trained for the last two days and is 100 per cent ready to go. I think he did not feel particularly well that morning and just as a precaution, we told him to stay at home," Boucher said at a pre-match press conference.
"There are a lot of photo shoots the boys have had to do. He has not had a lot of time to himself so we thought it was better," he added.
-
Sun, 02 Apr 2023 04:42 PM
IPL 2023 Live Updates: Mother of all contests
Former RCB all-rounder and South Africa legend Jacques Kallis and Harbhajan Singh feel that apart from the players, the crowd too will play it's part in the Sunday blockbuster.
Kallis: “M Chinnaswamy is a noisy stadium, it's a small ground. The opposition feels the pressure here as the crowd is on top of you. It's tough for the visiting teams here. It's great to have such passionate home fans. I can't wait to watch this game.”
Harbhajan: "RCB vs MI match is going to be the biggest match of IPL 2023 so far because two superstars Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will be up against each other. Add to it, the electrifying atmosphere at Chinnaswamy. It couldn't get better than this. Fans can't afford to miss it as 200-plus runs can be scored in the first innings and it could be chased down as well. So it is going to be a mother of all contests."
-
Sun, 02 Apr 2023 04:09 PM
IPL 2023 Live Updates: Who are players RCB will miss today?
RCB will miss the services of Wanindu Hasaranga, Rajat Patidar and Josh Hazlewood. The Sri Lankan will join after the T20I series against New Zealand. The Indian batter is now at the NCA recovering from an injury while the injured Aussie pacer will join two weeks later. There are also doubts over Glenn Maxwell's participation, who admitted that his left leg, which was injured after a freak accident last year, is still not 100 per cent fit.
-
Sun, 02 Apr 2023 03:56 PM
IPL 2023 Live Score: Who are players MI will miss today?
Jasprit Bumrah. He has been ruled out of the entire IPL 2023 season with his recurring back injury. MI, however, announced, Sandeep Warrier as the replacement for Bumrah. Aussie pacer Jhye Richardson has also been ruled out of the tournament.
-
Sun, 02 Apr 2023 03:41 PM
RCB vs MI Live: Mumbai head coach Mark Boucher on team's record against Bangalore
"Mumbai Indians have got a good record here. But that's all in the past. There're new characters within the teams. So you can sort of take that from a confidence perspective and try to infiltrate that into the players. But the bottom line is you don't win the game of cricket on paper."
-
Sun, 02 Apr 2023 03:32 PM
IPL 2023 Live Updates: RCB vs MI - Head-to-head tie
RCB have a 19-12 win-loss against Mumbai Indians. They also have won four of their last five matches against the five-time IPL champions, one of which was via Super Over and three came on the trot in their last three meetings.
-
Sun, 02 Apr 2023 03:21 PM
IPL 2023 Live Score RCB vs MI: What is Mumbai Indians' record at Chinnaswamy?
Mumbai have an impressive record at the venue, winning 10 times in 13 visits.
-
Sun, 02 Apr 2023 03:08 PM
IPL 2023 Live RCB vs MI: What is RCB's record at Chinnaswamy?
Although, it is their home, RCB have failed to make Chinnaswamy a fortress, losing 40 matches and winning 42 in IPL history. Since 2018, they have a 7-6 win-loss record in 14 ties at home.
-
Sun, 02 Apr 2023 02:54 PM
RCB vs MI Live Score: Where did Faf du Plessis-led side finish in IPL 2022?
RCB had reached the playoffs for the third straight time last season, finishing fourth on the table with eight wins in 14 games. The Faf du Plessis-led side then beat Lucknow Super Giants in the Eliminator before being halted by Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 2.
-
Sun, 02 Apr 2023 02:41 PM
RCB vs MI Live: Where did Rohit Sharma-led side finish in IPL 2022?
Mumbai incurred a forgettable season in IPL 2022 where they had finished last in the points table with four wins in 14 matches. It was MI's worst ever IPL season since finishing seventh in 2009.
-
Sun, 02 Apr 2023 02:29 PM
IPL 2023 RCB vs MI Live Updates: A look at Mumbai's squad
Rohit Sharma(c), Dewald Brevis, Ramandeep Singh, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan(w), Tristan Stubbs, Tim David, Cameron Green, Shams Mulani, Piyush Chawla, Kumar Kartikeya, Hrithik Shokeen, Arjun Tendulkar, Jofra Archer, Arshad Khan, Jason Behrendorff, Sandeep Warrier, Akash Madhwal, Duan Jansen, Vishnu Vinod, Nehal Wadhera, Raghav Goyal
-
Sun, 02 Apr 2023 02:23 PM
IPL 2023 RCB vs MI Live Score: A look at Bangalore's squad
Faf du Plessis(c), Virat Kohli, Suyash Prabhudessai, Dinesh Karthik(w), Anuj Rawat, Manoj Bhandage, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Michael Bracewell, Shahbaz Ahmed, David Willey, Harshal Patel, Siddarth Kaul, Karn Sharma, Reece Topley, Mohammed Siraj, Sonu Yadav, Akash Deep, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Finn Allen, Himanshu Sharma
-
Sun, 02 Apr 2023 02:13 PM
Hello and welcome!
Hello and welcome to the Live coverage of Match No.5 of IPL 2023 where Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will be up against Mumbai Indians (MI) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Stay tuned for more updates!