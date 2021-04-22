RCB vs RR, IPL match Live Score: Sanju Samson’s Rajasthan Royals look to bounce back against unbeaten Kohli-led RCB
RCB vs RR, IPL 2021 Live Score: The Royal Challengers Bangalore are set to lock horns with a bruised and battered Rajasthan Royals at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. After a successful stint in Chennai, Kohli & Co. have shifted their base to Mumbai and will look to continue their winning spree. A victory tonight will propel them to the top of the points table. The Royals, on the other hand, will look to bounce back as they are reeling at the bottom half of the table with just two points.
-
Thu, 22 Apr 2021 05:37 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore Squad
Virat Kohli(c), Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers(w), Kyle Jamieson, Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kane Richardson, Daniel Christian, Sachin Baby, Srikar Bharat, Navdeep Saini, Pavan Deshpande, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Adam Zampa, Finn Allen, Suyash Prabhudessai, Daniel Sams
-
Thu, 22 Apr 2021 05:34 PM
IPL 2021 RCB vs Rajasthan Royals Live Updates
Hello and welcome to the live blog of IPL 2021 match no. 16 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals. The battle between North and South will pit experienced skipper Virat Kohli against first-time captain Sanju Samson. It's going to be a challenging game for the 7th -placed Royals when they lock horns with RCB who are yet to lose a game this season. Kohli & Co may look strong on paper but RR have such players who know how to bounce back. Stay tuned with us for regular updates as it's going to be another cracker of a contest tonight.