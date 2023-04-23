RCB vs RR Highlights, IPL 2023: Dhruv Jurel's cameo in vain as RCB beat Rajasthan Royals by 7 runs

IPL 2023 RCB vs RR Highlights: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) carried forward the winning momentum as they edged Rajasthan Royals (RR) by seven runs in the IPL 2023 clash at the Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday. Requring 190 to win, Rajasthan lost their star opener Jos Buttler for 0 but a solid hand by Devdutt Padikkal and Yashasvi Jaiswal got their innings back on track. The pair added 98 runs for the second wicket, before Padikkal fell for 52(34) against David Willey. Yashasvi 47(37) and Sanju Samson 22(15) were also removed shortly. Shimron Hetmyer failed to find the big hits and was run-out for 3(9), however, a late cameo by Dhruv Jurel kept Rajasthan in hunt. With 20 required in the final over, Jurely only got to face the final delivery, when the match was already out of RR's hand as they managed to add 182/6 in 20 overs. Earlier, Rajasthan bowlers produced a tremendous fightback after being ripped apart by Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell. Both the batters smashed blistering half-centuries as RCB piled a challenging 189/9 in 20 overs. The pair joined the proceedings after Trent Boult jolted the home side and reduced them to 12/2 in 2.1 overs. Unfazed with the early blows, which included the prized wicket of Virat Kohli 0(1), Maxwell and Du Plessis didn't waste time and added 127(67) runs for the third wicket. Yashasvi brought an end to Du Plessis' 62(39) knock with a direct hit. R Ashwin removed Maxwell for 77(44). Catch the Highlights of Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals: