RCB vs UPW Live score: Smriti Mandhana's RCB searching for first win of WPL 2023 season
RCB vs UPW Live score: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have copped a hat-trick of defeats to start life in the Women's Premier League (WPL). They would be looking to their captain Smriti Mandhana to help kickstart their campaign. Considered among the best batters in the world, Mandhana got good starts in all the matches but she's not been able to convert those, getting out to offspinners all three times. UP Warriorz captain Alyssa Healy, meanwhile has also struggled to live up to her reputation, getting out in the powerplay in all three of her side's matches. While RCB are yet to win a single game after three matches, UPW have won and lost one each.
Fri, 10 Mar 2023 05:57 PM
RCB vs UPW Live score: UPW full squad
Alyssa Healy(w/c), Shweta Sehrawat, Kiran Navgire, Tahlia McGrath, Deepti Sharma, Devika Vaidya, Simran Shaikh, Sophie Ecclestone, Shabnim Ismail, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Grace Harris, Lauren Bell, Laxmi Yadav, Parshavi Chopra, Soppadhandi Yashasri
Fri, 10 Mar 2023 05:52 PM
RCB vs UPW Live score: RCB full squad
Smriti Mandhana(c), Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh(w), Heather Knight, Kanika Ahuja, Poonam Khemnar, Shreyanka Patil, Megan Schutt, Renuka Thakur Singh, Preeti Bose, Disha Kasat, Erin Burns, Komal Zanzad, Indrani Roy, Sahana Pawar, Asha Shobana, Dane van Niekerk
Fri, 10 Mar 2023 05:40 PM
If RCB fans thought they can turn to their women's side in the hopes of winning a trophy after the men's team's repeated failures to win one, they may be filled with a familiar sense of gloom at this point. Smriti Mandhana's side have started life in the WPL with three consecutive defeats. They were utterly thrashed in the first two games but came close in the third and so, maybe, today they might get over the line. UPW, on the other hand, fell 42 runs short against the high-flying Delhi Capitals after completing an epic chase against Gujarat Giants to open their campaign.